PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services in cooperation with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, AMI Expeditionary Healthcare and IUP Punxsutawney Campus is sponsoring another COVID-19 testing site.
The site will be open from Dec. 13-17, and then again from Dec. 20-22. Operation times are as follows;
- Dec. 13-16 –9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Dec. 17 –9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Dec. 20-22 –9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The testing site will be at the IUP Punxsutawney Campus. Those who want tested are asked to use 216 Center Street in a GPS to access the facility. This will be a walk-in clinic only, with no appointment necessary.