BROOKVILLE — Water billing woes may soon be over for residents of the Crestwood trailer park in Brookville.
The Brookville Municipal Authority was asked Tuesday afternoon by Ronald Lucas, a resident of the trailer park, “when are we going to get a reduction in our water bill?”
Service lines to the trailers are part of a private system, but when the previous owner stopped paying the water bills, individual residents were billed “in an effort to keep water service available to the residents,” borough manager Dana Rooney said. The authority’s line “stops at the fire hydrant and we have no access to the meters on the trailers.”
She explained to Lucas that “the landlord is supposed to pay the bill, but the previous owner no longer owns that property. We are just trying to keep your water on until a new landlord will step in and take responsibility,” possibly within a month.
Reservoir inspection
Water commissioner Aaron Haines said the inspection of the reservoir near Liberty Apartments has been completed. “The tank is in fair condition; we found some cracks in the concrete,” he said. The 2-million gallon reservoir was built in 1925 and upgraded in the 1980s.”
Haines said repair of the reservoir is something that needs to be added to the authority’s capital improvement list for future consideration. Haines said he would like to see the reservoir replaced with two smaller 1.5-million gallon reservoirs. “We could drain one and leave the other in operation without disrupting service,” he said.
Waterline project
Engineer Steve Gibson reported the final waterline testing on Main Street has been completed. Paving has been started, and will be completed in the Pickering Street area in late June or early July, once work is completed by National Fuel.
Gibson said the entire waterline project “came in a little under budget. We should be in good shape later this summer to close out the project.”
Corsica projects
The authority is continuing to upgrade waterlines in Corsica. Bids were opened in May for this year’s portion of the project and work is expected to begin in July or August. He anticipates the work will be completed this year.
Applications are now being reviewed for the third phase of the project, which would replace approximately 785 feet of waterline in the area of Pine, Water and Maple streets, at a cost of $205,829. Gibson said this will be a 2024 project.
An application has also been submitted for Phase 4, which would replace approximately 550 feet waterline along Route 949, at a cost of $145,000.
I-80 bridge replacement
Gibson said PennDOT is moving ahead with project design for the replacement of the North Fork bridges on I-80, with actual work to begin this winter or next spring.
“Once we get that design information we can move forward,” he said, adding that “we have already identified” the work that the authority will need to do to relocate lines. Costs have not yet been identified, but he anticipates “there probably will be some cost share involved.”
The next regular meeting of the Brookville Municipal Authority will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, in the Borough Complex.