BROOKVILLE — Nearly 100 senior citizens gathered Friday morning at The Heritage House in Brookville to learn how to protect themselves from scams and identity theft during the 2023 Elder Justice Day hosted by the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging.
“The times are certainly changing; we live in a very confusing and complex world,” Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett told the group. “ I hate to say this, but a lot of seniors today are targets. There are people who are actively, intentionally out there who are trying to target you just because of your age. We are living in a world where there are a number of avenues, a number of ways that people are going to try to get your money, your information, to take advantage of you in different ways. We are going to give you information to try to protect you, because forewarned is forearmed.
“A lot of people think that might be happening in a big city or California, but is it really happening here in little Jefferson County? I can tell you for sure that it is. Right here in Jefferson County we have seen a wide variety of scammers and fraud.”
He talked about the “grandparent scam” where someone identifies as a grandchild “and tries to talk you into sending money because they are in trouble. A number of years ago we had a lovely woman fall prey to the grandparent scam and in a series of transaction, this lovely woman got scammed out of $140,000. Fortunately the actors were picked up in an international probe. They were from Nigeria, which is a common thing. A lot of people who are scamming are in foreign countries, far, far away, and it makes enforcement almost impossible and prosecution very difficult.”
He said one of the things he sees “as people age, some people do not have a great support system and they become very lonely. They’re starving for human interaction, companionship, friendship. Some of them are completely coherent, smart, able to manage their affairs, but they fall prey to the sweetheart scam. Somebody messages them and starts a conversation. They think they are dealing with one person, but are probably dealing with a scammer” looking for money.
“We are investigating right now a Publishers Clearing House scam,” Burkett said. “Growing up we always saw people on TV getting their prizes. Scammers know we saw those ads and one of the things we are seeing is that people are getting notices that they have won Publishers Clearing House and ‘all you have to do to unlock these riches is to pay your taxes in advance. Please send your taxes to this address.’”
He told the audience to be on the lookout because “scammers love to use Western Union or Walmart to Walmart transactions. There are certain things scammers use to avoid accountability, to be able to pick up that money with no strings attached.”
Burkett said “scammers are also using regular phone calls. Always be careful when you get those phone calls. Do not give out your sensitive information. If you want to deal with the IRS, you contact them. If you want to deal with an agency, you contact them. If they contact you, be very wary of that, don’t give them anything. Don’t give them your driver’s license number or your Social Security number. Don’t do any of these things. And be wary of shady messages you get on social media, that you don’t fall prey to phishing scams. There are certain links if you click on them, you are letting hackers into your computer.
He also told the seniors “that this makes me sad that I even have to talk about it, but sometimes the theft, the exploitation comes close to home. The hurt comes from family or from caretakers. There is all kinds of mischief, all kinds of fraud that can occur with caretakers. Unfortunately, we see people use a Power of Attorney as a license to steal. We always tell people, if you are going to give someone the authority to manage your finances, know them well. Even if they are a family member, make an independent judgement about how well they are managing their own life, because almost all people that we see in POA fraud and abuse are people that cannot live within their means, so they have to find a new source of funds. If you have a Power of Attorney and you have someone else managing your finances, get another set of eyes that you trust.
“Artificial intelligence is becoming a big topic of discussion,” he said. “Artificial intelligence is going to be a game changer. Artificial intelligence can make fake things look real. Scammers try to make fake things look real.”
Burkett concluded his comments saying, “these are not to scare you, but to forewarn you.”
Other speakers during the program included Peter Fitzpatrick from SMP Outreach and Engagement, talking about the Senior Medicare Patrol; Jennifer Snerr from the Attorney General Office and George Gillman, PA Department of Banking and Securities.
Michael Catanzarito, a magician, presented a program on Internet scams.
Molly McNutt, executive director of the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging, said, “We were pleased to host Elder Justice Day in Jefferson County. The aging office is seeing an increase in the number of reports of financial abuse with seniors. This includes online and telephone cams, but also financial exploitation by a senior’s friends or families.
“Financial abuse is becoming a widespread and hard-to-detect issue. Even someone you’ve never met can steal your financial information using the telephone, Internet or email. Be careful about sharing any financial information over the phone or online — you don’t know who will use it,” she said.
Any person who believes that an older adult is being abused, neglected, exploited or abandoned is asked to call the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging at 800-852-8036.