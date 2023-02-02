BROOKVILLE — Brookville historian and author David Taylor has completed a new book, “A Gift to the Community: The Pinecrest Country Club, 1920-1970.” It tells the story of the local golf course and country club that was first laid out by Brookville lumberman and business leader Samuel S. Henderson, who lived at the east end of Main Street in downtown Brookville. In 1920 he built a summer home near to the freshly-paved Lakes-to-Sea Highway, now U.S. Route 322.
Henderson (1855-1931) was the son of Joseph Washington Henderson (1814-1896), a leading Brookville merchant, politician, associate judge, and the patriarch of a family whose lives encompassed much of the town’s nineteenth- and early twentieth-century history. In February 1920, he purchased a tract of land west of Brookville and the real story of the Pinecrest Country Club began. The Brookville American of February 26, 1920, reported, “With the coming of improved roads out of Brookville it was expected that land along the primary highways would be purchased by some of our citizens and summer homes would be erected. S. S. Henderson is the first to announce his plans. He closed a deal this week by which he takes title to 72 acres of the Sharp farm, just west of Roseville. A summer home will be erected in the grove which is back from the highway a short distance. Mr. Henderson is going to lay out a golf course on the land. This will be pleasing news to the golf devotees of town, and it is certain the Henderson family will not want for visitors, as at present there is no golf course nearer than DuBois or Punxsutawney.”
Henderson christened his new summer home “Pinecrest,” attesting to its siting at the top of a hill within a pine grove, and Taylor’s book describes the beginnings of the organization which was established in 1926 when Henderson magnanimously offered to give his private golf course to golfers from Clarion and Brookville if they would establish a club and build a clubhouse. That same clubhouse anchors the club to this day.
On April 29, 1926, the Jeffersonian Democrat hailed the formation of the club. As occurred so often in Brookville, this important community organizational meeting took place at the YMCA. In writing the book, Taylor researched and consulted local newspapers, oral history accounts, and the complete Pinecrest Country Club minutes that date from its first meeting of the Board of Governors up to the present.
The book tells a decade-by-decade history of Pinecrest, describing its early growth, the first and subsequent Club Championships and multiple other tournaments, many of the original and later members, and the myriad events that took place in the clubhouse, from bridge parties to dances, club dinners, pageants, community meetings, events honoring returning World War II veterans, and much more. The book is full of photos and other images from Pinecrest’s history, drawn from newspaper articles and private collections.
This book is intended to be the first of two volumes covering the history of the golf course and country club. This first volume discusses golf in Brookville prior to 1920 and covers the first half-century of the club’s history, from Sam Henderson’s 1920 construction of his summer home to 1970. The second volume, still in production, will span 1971 to the present.
This first-ever history of Pinecrest joins David Taylor’s 2019 “The Way We Were: Brookville, Pennsylvania Through the Camera’s Lens,” a 280-page historical treatment of the community that includes hundreds of hitherto unpublished images and text.
Taylor and his family are no strangers to the Pinecrest Country Club. His father, H. Charles “Chuck” Taylor, a 1920s international track star in his own right, was one of the original 1926 members of the club, David Taylor began playing there in the late 1950s and played on the Brookville High School Golf Team. His sons, Chris and Sean, played high school golf there (Chris, is now vice president of the Pinecrest Board of Governors). Taylor’s grandson, Rees, made his first appearance on the high school team in the 2022 season.
The cost of Taylor’s Pinecrest book is $20 and order forms may be requested from the author at tta.david@gmail.com.