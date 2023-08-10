DAYTON – A week packed full of events — from a demolition derby to a rodeo, a circus to live music — is coming to the Dayton Fair, which runs Aug. 14 to 19 at the Dayton Fairgrounds in Armstrong County.
Although the fair doesn’t officially get underway until Monday, several events are planned this weekend to help get everyone in the mood for Fair Week.
The antique tractor pull and factory field stock pull will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, Aug. 12.
And on Sunday, Aug. 13, the 2023 Dayton Fair Queen will be crowned at 8 p.m. following Vespers service at 7 p.m.
Fair Week officially kicks off on Monday, Aug. 14 at 1 p.m. The night’s headline attraction is the Christian music band, Rend Collective, at the grandstand starting at 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s schedule includes the Kids Motorcycle and ATV Fun Show at 7 p.m. at the grandstand.
On Wednesday, harness racing starts at noon, while the night’s featured attraction is the Power Pulling Productions Truck and Tractor Pulls, which begin at 7 p.m.
Harness racing also returns at noon on Thursday, Aug. 17, as the night’s grandstand show will feature off-road vehicle drag racing. The Junior Livestock Auction will also be held on Thursday, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Friday’s lineup is topped by the demolition derby at 7 p.m.
And Fair Week comes to a conclusion on Saturday, Aug. 19, with a rodeo by Bull Ride Mania at 7 p.m., followed by a fireworks show.
Fair admission is a pay-one-price $15 ticket, that includes parking, gate admission, all shows and rides. The fair is offering buy-one get-one free admissions on Tuesday and Thursday.
Carnival rides will operate no later than 6 p.m. to closing on Monday, 5 p.m. until closing Tuesday through Thursday, and noon to closing on Friday and Saturday.
Throughout the week, daily shows include the Circus Incredible, Pretty Bird Paradise, Space Adventure Thrill Show, Michael Felk Tinsmithing, and the Dan and Galla Musical Show. Bingo is also held daily at the fair.
For more information and a full schedule of events, visit daytonfair.org.