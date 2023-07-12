BROOKVILLE — This year the staff of the Jeffersonian Democrat took home several awards from the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association (PNA).
Located in Harrisburg, PNA is a statewide organization that supports Pennsylvania news media organizations and promotes a free and independent press. Each year newspapers across the state can enter a variety of categories in the Keystone Media Awards, which are judged by media organizations in other states.
This year our staff received several awards in our division, including first place in sports feature for Sports Editor Rich Rhoades’ article on Mark Manfroni; first and second place in the feature photo category for Alex Nelson’s photo from last year’s First Responders Day in Punxsutawney and Patti Slaughter’s petting zoo photo from last year’s Jefferson County Fair, respectively. Editor Joy Norwood rounded out the newspaper’s awards with a first place in news design for the Democrat’s front page layouts.
Our sister newspapers – The Leader-Vindicator in New Bethlehem, the Courier Express/Tri-County Weekend in DuBois, and the Progress in Clearfield – also brought home several awards each as well.
“Congratulations to the staff of the Democrat as well as to our fellow journalists. To be selected by our peers, especially people who do not know us but are simply judging us on our work, is both an honor and humbling at the same time. We strive to provide the best product for our readers with local news and sports features, news and sports coverage, interesting and creative local photos and more in the best package possible. We will continue to do so, not for the awards that may come our way but because our readers deserve the best from us,” Norwood said. “While we are a small staff, these awards validate all the hard work Patti, Rich and Alex do week in and week out. Thank you for your dedication, your work ethic, your creativity and your enthusiasm for the work we do.”