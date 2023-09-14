BROOKVILLE — A rare commendation from the state Department of Environmental Protection was given to the Brookville Municipal Authority following its evaluation of the water plant performance.
Water commissioner Aaron Haines said the evaluation was a three-day session at the water plant. “DEP regarded our plant and crew the highest rating from their findings. DEP said this rating is given on a very rare occurrence,” he said. It said “our crew is all highly skilled and educated in their field, and they showed nothing less than the highest regard for the public’s health and safety.”
Haines said DEP also said the water plant “should be further commended, for the DEP left no stone unturned and the rating is proved to be excellent.”
Water projects
Engineer Steve Gibson reported that the Main Street waterline project “should be completed in the next month or so. We are waiting for the contractor to re-mobilize” for some paving and restoration.
- “On the Phase 2 waterline project in Corsica, the contractor is nearing the end of construction,” Gibon said. He expects it to be completed within the next month.
- Phase 3 of the project is currently going through the selection project with the county. Phase 4 does not qualify for CDBG because the area does not meet income guidelines.
I-80 bridge replacement
Gibson said PennDOT is still planning “to mobilize in Brookville over the winter” in preparation for the I-80 bridge replacement project.
“Aaron and I did have a meeting with PennDOT. We reviewed the water and sewer impact on-site. We are still waiting for final approval from PennDOT to begin work. It was a good meeting to look at potential conflicts.”
He said there “are a couple permits we will have to obtain. Once we get the go-ahead we will start the design work and get the people working.”
At June’s municipal authority meeting Gibson had noted that “we have already identified” the work that the authority will need to do to relocate lines.
Other business
- Accountant Kerry Swineford reported that although it has been a quiet month, “sales are right in line with where we need them to be.” Water sales for the year are at 66 percent and sewer is slightly higher, he said.
- Manager Dana Rooney was appointed as the authority’s voting delegate at the PMAA annual meeting, to be held September 17-20 in the Poconos.
- The authority voted to reinvest a maturing CD, for $100,000, in a PLGIT account, which is now paying 5.49 percent interest.
- The board also approved the BMA Pension MMO (Minimum Municipal Obligation) for the 2024 pension plan, in the amount of $20,850 for the water department and $20,339 for sewer.
The next regular meeting of the Brookville Municipal Authority will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, October 10, in the Borough Complex.