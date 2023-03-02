BROOKVILLE — Tuesday was a special day in the kindergarten classes at Northside Elementary School when a special visitor — The Cat in the Hat — popped in for a visit.
The sixth-grade classes from Hickory Grove walked to Northside to share in Read Across America activities with the younger students. Kindergarten students were paired with a sixth-grade partner for reading stories, talking about inspirational quotations from Dr. Seuss and creating a Dr. Seuss character and writing a story about that character. A number activity, when completed, showed the face of The Cat in the Hat.
Surprising each classroom with a brief visit was The Cat in the Hat, who posed for pictures with the students.
Kindergarten students will be joined by first and second-graders Thursday evening for the annual Bedtime Story Night activities at Pinecreek Elementary School. Wearing their pajamas and slippers, students will enjoy stories by guest readers. They will receive a free book and a snack to take home.
Bedtime Story Night, which has been held in the Brookville School District more than 25 years, is sponsored by the Brookville Area Education Association (BAEA) and PATHS (Parents and Teachers Helping Students).