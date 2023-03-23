DuBOIS — On Monday, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office filed felony theft and misdemeanor fraud charges against DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, who is accused of committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions from public accounts associated with the City of DuBois, DuBois Area United Way and DuBois Volunteer Fire Department, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office.
According to a press release from the Attorney General’s Office, Suplizio, 62, of DuBois, “allegedly committed $620,815 in fraudulent transactions, using funds from city bank accounts and the DuBois Area United Way account to pay his personal credit card bills, make political donations and gamble. The majority of the funds came from accounts for Community Days, an annual summer event presented by the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department, for which Suplizio and his secretary were the sole signatories.”
Suplizio, who is also the executive director of the DuBois Area United Way, is charged with five third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking; a felony count of restricted activities, eight misdemeanor charges of fraudulent returns and a second-degree misdemeanor of misapplication of entrusted property, according to court documents.
“A Grand Jury investigation found that, in addition to the fraud, Suplizio used his position as city manager to enter into contracts with businesses for which he received personal benefits. From 2014-2021, Suplizio also provided false information on his tax returns, paying for numerous charges with public money and claiming those charges as unreimbursed expenses on his taxes,” according to the press release.
Suplizio waived his preliminary hearing Monday, with unsecured bail set at $100,000. His formal arraignment is scheduled for April 12 in the Clearfield County Annex Courtroom.
Investigation
According to the criminal complaint, the 48th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury conducted an investigation into the alleged misappropriation of funds from the DuBois Area United Way, a nonprofit agency, that ultimately led to the discovery of fraudulent activity in connection with bank accounts held by the City of DuBois.
The complaint states that it was determined that beginning in 2014, Suplizio reportedly stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from these public accounts over which he had signatory authority.
Suplizio is also accused of providing false information on his personal income tax returns for several years, claiming that he incurred unreimbursed expenses in connection with his work for the United Way and the City of DuBois in order to receive a greater refund from the government, according to the complaint.
The Grand Jury heard testimony that on March 13, 2020, an anonymous letter was sent to the Pennsylvania State Police advising that although the United Way has 25 nonprofit groups that are to receive a portion of the money that is donated, Suplizio was allegedly directing the donations to the City of DuBois. The writer enclosed tax forms for the United Way for years 2013-17; a one-page spreadsheet listing the United Way beneficiaries for the years 2013-17; the monetary amounts provided to each entity, and, the totals for the funds listed in the Schedule I form (funds distributed by the United Way) and the 990 Part IX form (reports of funds distributed by the United Way that was prepared by the IRS). The letter was signed, “Anonymously Yours, Concerned Citizens.”
The identity of the writer of the anonymous letter was ultimately confirmed by police and they were able to corroborate the information contained in the letter through witness interviews and a review of financial records, the complaint stated.
Listed in the affidavit was testimony from four people — two from the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department and two from the City of DuBois. Their testimony detailed the structure and finances of the fire department and the structure and financial approvals of the City of DuBois.
Financial analysis
Search warrants were executed on April 6, 2022, at the following locations: Suplizio’s residence on Munroe Street, DuBois; Suplizio’s office at the United Way; and Suplizio’s office and his secretary’s office at the City of DuBois.
Investigating officers seized the following items of note during the execution of the search warrants: A ledger from 2011 to present for Community Days checking account; budgets including income and expenses for Community Days for the year 2019, 2021 and 2022; Suplizio’s tax returns with the corresponding receipts and cash ($1,000 from Suplizio’s office at the United Way; $800 from Suplizio’s office at the city; and $17,000 from his residence).
The financial analysis conducted by investigators showed Suplizio used five public bank accounts for theft and tax fraud, the complaint said. The following three charts summarize Suplizio’s alleged total theft from those public accounts and total tax fraud associated with those public accounts:
Alleged theft from public accounts
Total equals $264,645.24
- City of DuBois General Fund account –$3,000
- DuBois Area United Way checking account –$21,293.30
- DuBois Volunteer Fire Department Parade Committee account –$99,108.40
- DVFD Community Days CD account –$95,000
- DVFD Community Fund checking account –$46,243.54
Alleged tax fraud associated with public accounts
Total equals $356,170.56
- City of DuBois General Fund account –$26,077.56
- DAUW checking account –$20,640
- DVFD Parade Committee account –$56,894.77
- DVFD Community Days CD account –$47,934.56
- DVFD Community Fund checking account –$204,623.67
Alleged fraudulent transactions associated with public accounts
Total equals $620,815.80
- City of DuBois General Fund account –$29,077.56
- DAUW checking account –$41,933.30
- DVFD Parade Committee account –$156,003.17
- DVFD Community Days CD account –$142,934.56
- DVFD Community Fund checking account –$250,867.21
Payments from Advanced Disposal, now Waste Management
As part of its contract with the city, Advanced Disposal (ADS) was required to pay a quarterly $15,000 administration fee to the city. Records revealed several $15,000 payments from ADS were deposited into the CD account or Community Fund checking account.
‘Comingling’ of funds within personal accounts
The investigation reviewed 26 personal accounts held by Suplizio alone or jointly with family members. Of those accounts, four accounts appeared to be “comingled” with public funds.
EOG transactions with the city
During the course of investigation, it was learned that the city had engaged in water sales to several fracking companies, one of which was EOG Resources Inc. EOG is a drilling company that was engaged in fracking and natural gas extraction around DuBois. EOG entered into contracts with the city to buy water to assist in these operations. There were reportedly five different transactions involving payments from EOG directly to Suplizio. It was explained that this was a conflict of interest because Suplizio was making agreements on behalf of the city and then benefiting financially from the sales to the company in a personal capacity. The total amount paid by EOG to Suplizio was $12,323.57.
This article has been updated from its original version to include details from court documents.