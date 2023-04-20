DuBOIS — DuBois Regional Airport Manager Bob Shaffer, at the most recent meeting of the Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority, presented a report on Southern Airways, the essential air service for the airport.
Shaffer’s report focused on the month of February, describing it as “an OK month.” He said they were about 25 percent short on flights and that affects the landings and fuel sales.
“With the crews and staffing, I think there’s a majority of that, at least from what we hear, their operations continue to be OK with the exception of those cancellations,” said Shaffer.
Another topic which was discussed at a previous meeting is the simulator.
“It (simulator) is installed, the ceiling has been fixed. We had an engineer come in and look from the local lumber company, look at the flooring and we are putting some bracing underneath the flooring,” said Shaffer.
Shaffer noted that there is currently no instructor for the simulator. The recent instructor was a one-time deal, he said.
Flight Deck restaurant
Shaffer reminded the authority that at the previous meeting he reported he had contacted a potential operator for the Flight Deck restaurant and had not received any response.
“I am operating under the assumption that they’ve lost interest as are the folks who are currently running the restaurant,” said Shaffer.
He said Liz Doksa continues to do a good job, in his opinion.
“She’s (Doksa) open consistently now Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday,” said Shaffer. “She has started to open in the mornings for breakfast, not a full scale breakfast, but she’s here generally about quarter till nine and she has ‘tail hook muffins’ like an egg McMuffin, and various danish and coffee and so forth. She’s doing a little bit. I know we have some employees that are going in and trying to patronize her and then, of course, they’re here through lunch and the dinner hour.”
“I’m happy to say that I think, according to the current agreement, the monthly agreement we have, they’re living up to it,” said Shaffer. “The rent is here and utilities the first of every month. It’s supposed to be within a couple of days. I think once school’s out, as she suggested, I think we will see some change in the hours during the summer months. The restaurant’s doing a good job for us and we’re hearing that there are lines on (certain) nights. They’re doing good again.”