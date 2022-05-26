SUMMERVILLE — The Dubs on the Move Clarion VW Car Cruise is coming to Summerville this July through a new partnership with Barrage Fest.
This will be the seventh annual Dubs on the Move cruise by Knox and Shawna Patton. Dubs on the Move is a Volkswagen specific car show that typically drives about 60 miles through Cook Forest before ending at the Patton’s home.
Knox Patton has been very involved with Volkswagens his whole life and has a love for them. Dave Runyon hosted the Clarin VW Cruise previously, and would mail out letters to invite others to attend the cruise and after party. He passed this event on to the Pattons.
Today, they welcome all make and models of Volkwagens, and some who attend will also bring VW parts and accessories, as well as handmade crafts and goods for during the car show. They also welcome non VW drivers, but ask that they bring up the rear of the cruise.
This year’s event will begin on Saturday, July 23 at 10 a.m. and the cruise will depart at 1 p.m. Those participating in the car cruise will meet at Piney Meadows Park in Limeonse for the show. The cruise will end at the Summerville Firemens Memorial Park, the site of Barrage Fest.
“From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. we can show our cars off to the public and mingle amongst ourselves until we prepare to depart on the cruise,” Patton said.
The car cruise is a free event, but those planning to then attend Barrage Fest will need to buy a ticket. Patton will have tickets available at Piney Meadows Park for those interested in attending the concert at the end of the cruise.
The pair called it a “family effort” with the car show typically ending at their own home. Once back at their house, they hosted live music and provided food to those who decided to stay for the night.
Once the two groups realized they had a lot of the same bands performing at both events, both event organizers agreed it made sense to try to combine the events. They also agree having both events at the park will also help stop drinking and driving from either event.
Those staying at Barrage Fest from the cruise will have a designated parking area for their cars at the Summerville park. Those not interested in attending the rock show can also get camping available at the start location, Piney Meadows Park.
Anyone interested in camping at Piney is encouraged to message Piney Meadows Park LLC on Facebook to make reservations.