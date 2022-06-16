BROOKVILLE — Although Brookville’s Laurel Festival was not on their itinerary, a couple traveling cross-country by bicycle was so impressed with what they saw when passing through town Friday evening, they decided to stay awhile and enjoy the festivities.
Pieter Luteijn and his wife Renshe, from Delft, Holland, are visiting the United States. They have friends in New York City whom they visit each year. Six years ago they bicycled from Denver to Seattle. “It was fantastic, so impressive I always want to see the eastern part of the United States,” Pieter said.
They began their journey about two weeks ago from Battery Park in Manhattan. Because Renshe is a lung cancer patient, “we have to take it slow, but I can do it,” she said. They average about 40 miles a day, with Chicago as their final destination. Along the way they usually stay in motels, “but sometimes we camp out,” he said.
The Luteijns are taking their time along the way, following the routes recommended by the Adventure Cycling Association. “It’s not about the number of miles, it’s about enjoying our journey,” Renshe said. When they came through Brookville Friday evening, “we liked your Main Street” and “decided to stay,” Pieter said. They also planned to explore some of the other events happening in the area.
Pieter, who is now retired, began his career in journalism. Describing himself as “a bit of a gardener,” he said he “admires the lawns you have in the United States. It’s amazing. I have never seen so many lawns.” At home he takes care of his “very small vegetable garden.”
Renshe is a chaplain at Delft University of Technology (TU Delft). She said it can “be compared to MIT,” and is currently ranked as one of the top 10 engineering and technology universities in the world.
She also is a leader in team training at TU Delft. “I do a lot of work with students, a lot of life coaching,” she said, “because they have problems, too.”
Renshe recalled their earlier tour. “Six years ago we stumbled onto the story of Lewis and Clark. We followed some of their route on our tour,” she said. “Their expedition is all about leadership. I often tell my students they are going on an expedition.”
As they have started their journey towards Chicago, Pieter said one of the things that has impressed him the most is seeing the Amish lifestyle, which reminded him of his childhood. He was born and raised on a farm, where horses were used by his family. “It really moved me to see their work and dedication,” he said. “I think society could learn much from the simple life.”
Renshe was touched by the military banners along so many streets they have traveled. “When you are cycling, you see all those faces and you say, ‘Oh, so young,’” she said.
They said they find that “America to us Europeans is kind of like a mirror,” with both having “a democratic and liberal attitude, and an industrialized economy.”
Pieter said this will probably be their last bicycle tour in the United States. “I’m 73, but she keeps me young. But,” he said, “you never know. One of my sons might decide to travel the same route some day.”
In the meantime, they plan to take five or six weeks to complete their journey and “enjoy what comes along.”