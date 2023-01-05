BROOKVILLE — The Fraternal Order of Eagles (F.O.E. 983) in Brookville has continued its support of local organizations and charities with donations during the past year.
Phil Cook, secretary, said the aerie made 95 donations during 2022, ranging from $50 to $5,000. “Ten donations of $50 were made to various organizations in memory of deceased members,” he said.
The largest donations, $5,000, each, were made to the Brookville Laurel Festival and the Brookville Food Pantry.
Fire companies and children were high priorities among the Eagles donations last year.
Donations of $1,000 each were made to seven area fire companies, including Brookville, Corsica, Knox Township, Pine Creek, Sigel, Summerville and Warsaw Township.
Caring for children was met with donations in a variety of forms. Scholarships of $1,500 each were presented to five members of the Brookville Class of 2022: Leah Kornbau, Laynee Sorbin, Lauryn Cook, Taylor Rafferty and Karlee Stiver. The Eagles also made donations for Jeff Tech for its backpack program and the Brookville School District to meet needs of children, along with gifts to various clubs within the school district.
Donations were made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Children and Youth Services and Western PA CARES for Kids.
Other donations helped area libraries, animal sanctuaries and service groups.
In 2022, donations made by the Eagles to support community activities totaled $59,001.13.