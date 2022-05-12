BROOKVILLE — With the approval of a majority of parents, the Brookville schools will continue to have a two-hour early dismissal on Fridays during the 2022-2023 school year.
At Monday night’s work session, Superintendent Erich May told the Brookville Area School Board that a survey of parents in March showed that 66.1 percent favor the early Friday dismissal.
As far as required instructional hours, “even with our two-hour early dismissal on Friday, we are certainly meeting those targets, with hours to spare,” he said. The school code requires 900 hours of instruction for elementary students and 990 hours for high school students. All four schools in the district have surpassed those minimum requirements.
“Four times as many parents favor the early-out on Fridays,” he said. May said not only is the early dismissal beneficial to many families, it also gives teachers time to take care of students in Brightspace, to prepare for classes and to attend faculty and parent meetings.
His recommendation “that we keep everything the same next year” led to a discussion of what teaching methods will be offered next year.
“We want Brookville kids to get Brookville diplomas,” May said, noting that statistics from cyber schools show lower grades and graduation rates among those students.
“We are inclined to offer the virtual option, the remote learning option, at least in the secondary,” he said. “We are inclined to continue to offer that in grades 7 to 12, and that is another reason to do the modified schedule on Fridays, to have time to devote to the kids online.
“As an administrative team, we feel that our seventh and eighth graders can respond well, learn and grow, online. We have mixed feelings about the younger students being home all day online. We have been reaching out to the families of some of the younger students who have been online by choice. We continue to offer the online options, even in K-1-2, with that number constantly coming down.” As of May 4, only 14 elementary students were doing classes online by choice, with 743 attending classes in-person.
“There is a sense of normalcy that prevails in this community,” May said. “As a public trust we want to serve the public to the fullest in the best way possible. As an admin team we want to balance our beliefs about the best way to serve those youngest students with what does the community want.” He said one concern is that the online learning deprives younger students of socialization opportunities.
“I think coming into the building is what is best for kids,” he said, “but that issue remains unresolved. We know that we want to offer Brightspace to grades 7 through 12 next year. We are not sure whether we should or will offer an extended online option for kids in K-1-2. Maybe grades 3 to 6 is a separate question.”
Members of the board commended the faculty and administration for their efforts of providing quality education since the pandemic began.
“If we believe in what we are doing, that is what we should sell,” board member Herb McConnell said.
Board president Don Gill said, “I appreciate that our administration has stepped up. They are taking steps and making it successful; they are listening and moving us in the right direction.” He also thanked the teachers and technology team for their efforts in providing for the needs of the students.
Budgets
Becky Kammerdiener, food services director, presented her proposed budget for the 2022-2023 school year, and Ellen Neyman, business administrator, gave her final review of next year’s proposed budget, which the board will vote on next week.
Kammerdeiner said her budget is separate from the rest of the district budget “because I receive state and federal reimbursements and am the only component of public education that can generate revenue.”
She said inflation has affected a portion of next year’s budget because she is preparing a conservative estimate that food costs may increase another 12 percent. She said those costs have already increased 10-15 percent over previous years.
Kammerdeiner said the free meals, breakfast and lunch for all students, will expire on June 30. Right now approximately 60 percent of the students are eating breakfast at school, while 80 percent are enjoying the free lunches and “that is still ticking upwards.” She said that next year grades K-6 “would be great for the community eligibility provision” for free and reduced lunches, but the numbers at the high school are much lower.
She said that she and Jessica Weible, federal programs coordinator, have been looking into ESSER funds “to provide free meals K-12 to bridge the gap” and it is allowable. “We are recommending that we offer free meals — free breakfast, free lunch — K-12” next year. She said it could also be done in the 2023-24 school year. “For students who normally buy breakfast and lunch every day, that would be a $750 savings per child for parents,” she said.
Reviewing the proposed general budget, Neyman said there have been some unexpected increases in revenue, but not all numbers are in yet. “We are very close to a balanced budget,” she said, a budget with no proposed tax increase.
The board will vote on the proposed budget at next week’s meeting. It will then be on public display for 30 days, “when there will still be time for changes,” she said. The board must adopt a final budget in June.
Public comments
• Randy McGaughey talked briefly about the Republican and Democratic platforms in preparation for next week’s primary election.”If you are a Christian, you vote for the platform that lines up with Biblical principles,” he said.
• Tabitha Coyne reminded the board that the occupation tax is segregation. “Segregating the working class from the unworking class is unacceptable, come up with something that is across the board, that gets everybody,” she said.
Board comments
- Board member Fred Park commended the band students for “a phenomenal concert. I left there realizing we are on target. I can’t find the words to express how really good it was.”
- Board member Chris Rhodes said, “We went over a wide range of challenges and issues between COVID and inflation. You went through the challenges in a very efficient manner, from teachers and all the staff. Unfortunately, the challenges aren’t going to hit us any less any time soon, and it is going to take all the staff, all the board to take on the challenges that are ahead.
- Board member Herb McConnell said, “I thank everybody, from the custodial staff all the way to our superintendent, for preparing a budget that has a zero mill increase. Those millages that are added don’t go away. I compliment all of you for doing that; I appreciate it very much.”
The school board will next meet at 7 p.m. Monday, May 16, in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.