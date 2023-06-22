MARIENVILLE — Addressing the East Forest Class of 2023 during graduation ceremonies were Valedictorian Kenzie Ann Kopchick and Salutatorian Harmony Leigh Fike.
Graduation ceremonies were held Wednesday, June 7.
Valedictorian
Kenzie Ann Kopchick, valedictorian, is the daughter of Shane and Kelly Kopchick of Marienville.
Kenzie has participated in Student Historians, Foreign Language Club, Art Club, and basketball. She was the Student Council vice president and she is a member of the National Honor Society.
Her awards include the Top 25 Academic Award, Gold Presidential Education Award, Student Council Award, the Bausch and Lomb Science Award, Lena Chips Award, Good Citizenship Award, Female Sportsmanship Award and the High School English Award,
Kenzie plans to enlist in the United States Air Force.
Salutatorian
Harmony Leigh Fike, salutatorian, is the daughter of Lloyd and Jennifer Fike of Marienville.
Harmony has participated in ACS Mini Relay for Life, soccer, cheerleading, Foreign Language Club and Art Club. She is a member of the National Honor Society and was the Student Council treasurer.
Her awards include the Top 25 Academic Award, Gold Presidential Education Award, Female Athlete of the Year Award, William E. Snyder Memorial Scholarship, Lions Club Scholarship, and the Marsha L. Beichner Memorial Scholarship. She was also the 2023 East Forest Prom Queen.
Harmony plans to attend Gannon University to major in Early Elementary Education.