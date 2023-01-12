Edward Matthew “Eddie, Skeds” Schmidt Jr., 41 of Clearfield, PA passed away on January 3, 2023.
Eddie was born on March 5, 1981, to the late Edward Matthew Schmidt Sr. of Brookville, PA, and Janet Lewis (Schmidt) who resides in Marshville, North Carolina.
He grew up in Brookville, PA, and went to Brookville Area Schools where he played baseball, football and wrestled. Eddie was caring, and anyone who knew him knew he had a wonderful sense of humor. He loved hunting, fishing, being outdoors and spending time with his family.
Eddie is survived by his mother Janet Lewis (Jack Lewis); his three sisters, Mandy Schmidt (Kayle Schmidt), Littie Schmidt and Jodi Schmidt (Shawn Shufford), who all reside in North Carolina. Eddie also had three wonderful children, Colin Schmidt, Karlie Gisewite and Haley Gisewite. He also had two grandsons that were his little buddies. Eddie has two nieces and a nephew that he loved very much.
He was preceded in passing by his dad, both grandfathers and his maternal grandmother.
PA Simple Cremation, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
