BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Bar Association is pleased to announce the Honorable Edwin L. Snyder Legal Scholarship to benefit Jefferson County law students. This marks the 20th year in which scholarships will be awarded to interested Jefferson County residents who are attending either their second or third year of law school.
Qualified and interested students need only to provide their name, permanent address, and home telephone number to the editor of the Jefferson County Legal Journal and have their law school provide the editor with verification that they are students in good standing attending either their second or third year of law school. The deadline for scholarship applications is September 30, 2023. Applications should be sent to Heidi Ulrich Dennison, Jefferson County Legal Journal Editor, at 395 Main Street, Suite A, Brookville, PA 15825.
The members of the Jefferson County Bar Association are extremely pleased to continue this program of giving back to our community through its students who are pursuing a legal education. Readers are encouraged to notify any eligible law students they may know of this scholarship program.