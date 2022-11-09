Democrats have reportedly emerged victorious in two pivotal Pennsylvania races, as Josh Shapiro defeated Republican Doug Mastriano to become the next governor while John Fetterman beat Dr. Mehmet Oz for a seat in the U.S. Senate, according to unofficial results from Tuesday’s general election and several national media outlets.
As of Wednesday at 9 a.m., Shapiro had earned 2.76 million total votes (55.5%) to Mastriano’s 2.13 million (42.7%), as reported by the Department of State.
In a closer contest, Fetterman received 2.5 million total votes (50.2%) to Oz’s 2.36 million (47.4%), as of 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Shapiro, the current state attorney general, secured the governor’s office for four years, succeeding fellow Democrat Tom Wolf who is term-limited.
Shapiro’s running mate Austin Davis will serve as lieutenant governor.
According to an Associated Press article, Shapiro, 49, thanked Republicans he said had voted for a Democrat for the first time, and said that with their vote “comes a responsibility to govern by bringing people together and getting things done.”
Fetterman, the current state lieutenant governor, has reportedly outlasted Oz to secure a six-year term in the U.S. Senate, filling a seat being vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.
Fetterman, 53, suffered a stroke in May, which he likened to getting knocked down and adopted that as a campaign message.
According to an AP article, Fetterman ran for “anyone that ever got knocked down that got back up,” he told a crowd in Pittsburgh early Wednesday. “This race is for the future of every community across Pennsylvania, for every small town or person that felt left behind, for every job that has been lost, for every factory that was ever closed and for every person that worked hard but never gets ahead.”
Locally, Republican incumbent Glenn “GT” Thompson handily defeated Democratic challenger Mike Molesevich for U.S. Representative in Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District, which includes Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties. Thompson received 207,041 votes (69.9%) to Molesevich’s 88,928 (30.1%), according to unofficial results from the Department of State.
Republican incumbent Mike Armanini cruised to victory over Democratic challenger Erica Vogt in the race for the 75th District of the state House of Representatives, which includes all of Elk County and parts of Clearfield County. Armanini earned 20,103 votes (75.9%) to Vogt’s 6,367 (24.1%), according to the DOS.
Republican incumbent Brian Smith ran unopposed in the 66th District of the state House of Representatives, which includes all of Jefferson County and parts of Indiana County.
Republican Dallas Kephart ran unopposed in the 73rd District of the state House of Representatives, which includes parts of Clearfield and Cambria counties.
Tri-County breakdown
The following is a voting breakdown by county of the top two candidates in each contested race, as provided by the county election offices and Department of State.
Clearfield County (64.4% voter turnout)
Governor: Doug Mastriano (R) — 20,204 total votes (65.2%); Josh Shapiro (D) — 10,226 total votes (33%)
U.S. Senate: Mehmet Oz (R) — 21,614 (69.8%); John Fetterman (D) — 8,430 (27.2%)
15th Congressional District: Glenn Thompson (R) — 23,726 (76.8%); Mike Molesevich (D) — 7,176 (23.2%)
75th State House District: Mike Armanini (R) — 9,880 (76.8%); Erica Vogt (D) — 2,992 (23.2%)
Elk County (67.8% voter turnout)
Governor: Doug Mastriano (R) — 8,583 total votes (62.9%); Josh Shapiro (D) — 4,826 total votes (35.4%)
U.S. Senate: Mehmet Oz (R) — 9,114 (67.1%); John Fetterman (D) — 4,049 (29.8%)
15th Congressional District: Glenn Thompson (R) — 10,234 (75.3%); Mike Molesevich (D) — 3,353 (24.7%)
75th State House District: Mike Armanini (R) — 10,223 (75.2%); Erica Vogt (D) — 3,375 (24.8%)
Jefferson County (63.4% voter turnout)
Governor: Doug Mastriano (R) — 12,406 total votes (69.8%); Josh Shapiro (D) — 5,011 total votes (28.2%)
U.S. Senate: Mehmet Oz (R) — 13,105 (73.9%); John Fetterman (D) — 4,113 (23.2%)
15th Congressional District: Glenn Thompson (R) — 14,156 (80.4%); Mike Molesevich (D) — 3,462 (19.6%)