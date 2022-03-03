BROOKVILLE — The Evangelical United Methodist Church will be hosting The SOAP Project on March 10 focused on preventing and ending human trafficking.
SOAP stands for Save Our Adolescents from Prostitution, and the project’s mission is to “end human trafficking by mobilizing communities, provide prevention education and advocacy, and facilitate restorative experiences for survivors.”
The EUM Church Families for Missions will host a community meeting on March 10 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The presentation will be given by Patricia Bellingham from Erie. There will be light refreshments provided following the presentation.
The values of the organization are survivor centered, creating solutions through the eyes of survivors who are at the center of everything the project does. It also focuses on offering hope by being “a beacon of light in the darkness by planting seeds for a brighter future” and ending human trafficking. Finally, it focuses on empowerment by providing opportunities for community action and survivor growth.
To register call Melany Rhoades at 814-849-5156, registration is encouraged but not required.