BROOKVILLE — Although it is still 10 months until the gates are opened for the 2024 Jefferson County Fair, members of the Jefferson County Fair Authority are busy preparing for the week-long event.
Next year’s fair will be held the week of July 14 to 20.
- The board voted at its monthly meeting last Wednesday to hold the admission price of $10 per person for another year. The price includes parking, admission to the carnival and all other activities on the fairgrounds, as well as admission to most events in the grandstand.
- Several changes to fair activities were approved by the board.
- To avoid conflicts for exhibitors participating in other events, next year’s rabbit show will be held at 8 a.m. Monday, July 15.
- Decorations in the animal exhibit barns must remain in place until 10 p.m. Saturday, July 20.
- Non-market animals will be allowed to leave the fairgrounds after 12:01 a.m. Sunday, July 21. No outside trailers will be allowed to enter the fairgrounds until that time.
- Market animals will be allowed to leave the fairgrounds between 7 and 11 a.m. Sunday, July 21.
- Exhibitors who fail to clean their stalls before leaving the fair will not receive any premiums they won until the clean-up is complete.
- The entry fee for ll animal entries will be increased by $2 per animal next year.
- The board voted to eliminate the online option for exhibitors, Work nights will be scheduled to assist exhibitors in completing their entries. The deadline for Departments 1-9 entries, camper requests and applications for exhibitor passes will be June 15, to help with assignment of stalls and camper spaces.
- To encourage more participation in the Showmanship event, the board is looking at ways “to beef up” the event with additional prizes.
- The board is also looking into the possibility of having a motorcycle/BMX show on Thursday night of the fair, moving the mud bog to Monday night.
- An updated contract for food vendors is being finalized. Vendors will receive their contracts in October; those wanting to be set in a specific location must make a commitment by January 30.
The board also discussed ideas for making the fairgrounds more attractive.
Susan Alexander said her committee will meet to spruce up the area around the exhibit buildings “once we get a frost.”
Stefany Minich said, “All of our buildings need beautified,” and several possibilities for having the work done were opened for discussion.
The board also discussed possible uses for the dairy barn that hasn’t been used during recent fairs.
President’s report
Looking ahead to the next few weeks, authority president Wayne Jackson said, “Things are starting to slow down as far as mowing, but the buildings are going to be used a lot in the next few weeks.” Between events on the grounds, he said, “we are getting ready to start winterizing” the fairgrounds
He also read thank-you notes for a memorial made by the board in memory of long-time volunteer Bill Procious, who passed away in August. Jackson said the fair also received a donation in his memory.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Jefferson County Fair Authority will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 4, in the conference room of the Jefferson County Conservation Center.