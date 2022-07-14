BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Fair Authority has come one step closer to resolving its water issues at the fairgrounds.
At its monthly meeting last week the board reviewed bids submitted for the waterline project. After discussing the bids, the authority voted to award the low bid of $196,085 to Dave Roman Excavating. He will be doing the waterline work across Route 28 to the fairgrounds
Business advisor Dave Love said the bids had been reviewed by engineer Steve Gibson.
The waterline replacement project at the fairgrounds is an ongoing process, funded in part by matching Capital Improvement Grants through the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.
The board spent most of its lengthy meeting ironing out wrinkles for the 2022 Jefferson County Fair, which will begin Sunday.
The authority discussed the use of animal pens by other fairs, and agreed that the extra use and transporting the pens causes wear and tear on the pens. In the future, the authority will charge a deposit fee as well as $10 per pen.
The next regular meeting of the Jefferson County Fair Authority will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 3, in the conference room of the Conservation Center.