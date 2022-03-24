BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County Fair Queen Jordan Merritts is touching the lives of some of the county’s forgotten residents as she completes her latest community service project.
She is delivering 10 comfort dolls to five facilities in Jefferson County, as a form of support for dementia patients.
Jordan said, “As queen I wanted to do a community service project. We talked about a few different options that we had. Not a lot of people go towards the elderly, so I said I wanted to go that route.
“My sister and I were obsessed with babydoll when we were young and we had gotten a magazine from a company we had ordered from. They were in there and I thought ‘Wow, they would really enjoy these,’ so I decided to go with these Kayla, Comfort Dolls.”
The dolls are designed to look and feel as lifelike as possible, with blue eyes and rooted blond hair, to comfort those with Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Part of the process was to raise money for the project — she organized a Marianna hoagie sale in November. “The fair board helped and we raised enough money to buy 10 baby dolls to go to the county nursing homes for the patients in their dementia units to enjoy,” she said.
The dolls were delivered to Jefferson Manor, Laurelbrooke Landing and the Senior Transition Unit at Penn Highlands Brookville in Brookville; Mulberry Square in Punxsutawney and Highland View in Brockway.
Melissa Parkinson, activities director at Jefferson Manor, said the dolls “are really good for patients with dementia who are worrying about their babies. It helps calm them.”
Toni Facchine, a member of the Fair Authority, said, “We are very pleased and proud of Jordan, the 2021 Jefferson County Fair Queen. She, with the help of many others, organized the fundraiser. Their efforts resulted in purchasing 10 of the Comfort Dolls, designed to give comfort to our elderly folks residing in nursing homes. It is wonderful to see our younger generation taking on a project that benefits our older citizens.”