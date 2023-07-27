FALLS CREEK – Falls Creek residents celebrated the 175th anniversary of the town over the weekend with a full celebration in the borough park on Taylor Avenue.
The celebration was kicked off with a few words from Mayor Karen Forsythe, who reminisced about the town.
“To the new families of the borough, I hope that you as well make everlasting memories. We may not have a lot that we used to here, like the women’s club, the famous Falls Creek Wildcat Football team... Jackson China, Pizza Plus, and the game room and so much more, but I guarantee when you look back in a few years you will have some awesome memories as well,” Forsythe said.
She thanked Rep. Brian Smith, who attended the opening ceremony to present House of Representatives Citation for the borough.
“It is always with a deep sense of pride that the House of Representatives of Pennsylvania recognizes those communities that strive to preserve the traditions of the past as they encourage the strength and growth of community spirit in the present and for future generations,” Smith said.
He said the House pays tribute to the borough for the “momentous occasion” of it’s 175 years. Smith also said Sen. Cris Dush sent his regards to the borough, but could not be there. He also had a Senate Citation from Dush to present to the borough for the celebration.
Forsythe also gave a thank you a “job well done” to Cindy Fritz who was the chairwoman for the 175 Celebration Committee, and to Falls Creek Borough Council for approving the celebration every step of the way.
The National Anthem was sang and an opening invocation was given to close out the opening ceremony.
“Let’s get this celebration started. Everyone please have fun, be kind, start up a conversation with someone you have never met, become friends, but mostly enjoy your weekend,” Forsythe said.