REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough is a recipient of a Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant which will help the community pool with its ongoing rehabilitation plans.
The grant is the DCNR Community Conservation Partnerships Program, and comes from the Keystone Fund. The Reynoldsville Borough received $22,500 for a feasibility study of the Reynoldsville Pool rehab project.
Pool Director Jill Heffner said it is a planning grant to help organize the rehabilitation efforts.
“This is not the larger grant we had hoped for and are very much still seeking funds and financial aid to repair the facility,” Heffner said.
Borough Secretary Jackie Dixon said the grant will be used for the feasibility study and help with further funding.
“It will open up the availability of additional funding maybe if we have a feasibility study of that location,” Dixon said.
Council President Bill Cebulskie said it could help with getting money for the second phase of the rehab project.
“This plan will expand upon the existing effort to fully rehabilitate the pool. There are many facets to operating a facility like the Reynoldsville Pool year to year. DCNR C2P2 requires an approved plan to apply for additional funding to make repairs, and we intend to continue to work with PA agencies to make the necessary repairs to this asset for the community,” Heffner said.