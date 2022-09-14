REYNOLDSVILLE — The first SARA and Safety Summit held in Jefferson County brought together 110 attendees from a wide range of community organizations to learn emergency preparedness for many different types of threats in today’s world.

Jefferson County EMS Director Tracy Zents welcomed everyone to Monday’s event at Jeff Tech before getting into the planned presentations, including keynote speaker James Warwick, founder and trainer at Strategic Security Solutions Group, or S3G Security.

Recommended Video

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos