BROOKVILLE — The 2022-2023 school year got off to a great start last week in the Brookville Area School District, as 1,371 students returned to the classroom. Returning to school were 765 elementary students and 606 high school students. Beginning their first year of school were 118 kindergarteners and beginning their year as seniors were 112 members of the Class of 2023.
Superintendent Erich May said, “Brookville is a world class district, and that was apparent on these first days of school. I visited all four schools on the first day, and I was so impressed by how students and teachers and aides all dug in and got down to business.”
High school principal Ruthanne Barbazzeni said, “Brookville Area Junior-Senior High got off to a great start to the school year. The addition of the new assistant principal, Shawn Deemer, has provided extra support in planning for our opening week.”
Safety checks were streamlined as students entered the building and “we also adjusted the first-week schedule to allow for a more efficient, safe experience for students, faculty, and staff. Even with the change to a new student management system, the guidance counselors, faculty and staff are supporting students in getting to their correct classrooms, making sure scheduling needs are met, and welcoming our students back with friendly smiles.
“The first three days of this school year were designed to create a positive culture by holding meetings to allow faculty to connect with their students and get to know each of them beyond the classroom. Our goal for this school year is to make BAHS a school experience where learning is fun,” she said.
Hickory Grove principal Andy Collins said his “students and staff are excited to be back in school for our new year. This week has been wonderful seeing the teachers begin to build positive relationships with their students, and the students being back with their friends. One of our school goals this year is to implement a positive behavior support system. Our staff will be teaching positive behavior through our system, and the students will be working towards earning rewards from the new student store.”
Jill Rhoades, principal at Northside and Pinecreek schools, said her teachers and staff are also excited about the beginning of the new school year. “The teachers have worked really hard this summer to design a positive behavior support system to implement at both of our primary schools.”
For the youngest students entering school in kindergarten and first grade, the new experience was a positive event. Rhoades said, “Northside kindergarteners started with a staggered start to allow for them to get to know their classroom teacher, routines, and expectations in a smaller group setting. At Pinecreek, we had a move up day to acclimate our first graders to the building. It was a huge success and the teachers commented that the first day with the kids was the best ever! The second graders are excited to be back at Pinecreek to be the role models for their younger peers. The students have already earned hundreds of ClassDojo points, which will allow them to cash in for prizes.”
She also thanked “parents for supporting our schools. We look forward to partnering with you this school year!”
Although there is still a staff shortage in the district’s food service department, director Becky Kammerdeiner said “we are meeting the nutritional needs of our students.”
She reminds parents that the school district “is now participating in CEP (Community Eligibility Provision). All enrolled students are eligible to receive a nutritional breakfast and lunch at no charge. There is no further action required by households. Students in grades 3-12 who wish to purchase additional items, snacks, or single milk purchases must have funds available in their accounts or at the time of purchase. Student packers who wish to purchase milk must have funds in their accounts or available at the time of purchase.”
May said it was the efforts of the entire school staff that made the opening of the new school year such a success. “I’m so proud of our cooks and custodians, too, and our maintenance men and groundskeepers, and our clerical staff. Everyone did a great job this summer, and when the first day came, we were totally ready, and it showed.”