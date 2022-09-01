BROOKVILLE — The 2022-2023 school year got off to a great start last week in the Brookville Area School District, as 1,371 students returned to the classroom. Returning to school were 765 elementary students and 606 high school students. Beginning their first year of school were 118 kindergarteners and beginning their year as seniors were 112 members of the Class of 2023.

Superintendent Erich May said, “Brookville is a world class district, and that was apparent on these first days of school. I visited all four schools on the first day, and I was so impressed by how students and teachers and aides all dug in and got down to business.”

