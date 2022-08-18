BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council received an update about the many projects going on from Public Works Foreman Jonathan Rhoades on Tuesday, sharing some longer-than-anticipated timelines.
The borough crew is currently working on the Fetzer Street project the borough received a grant for. The crew is also finishing up mowing the flood control area, and is considering dredging “as long as weather allows.”
Rhoades then spoke about the Wilson Excavating project, saying there will be another four weeks on the gas project on Madison Avenue.
“They got the section on Madison done, but the White Street section, they’re going to do it next. However, they got called out on an emergency line, I guess, in Sigel… I don’t know when they’re coming back and then they’ll be another four weeks on top of that,” Rhoades said.
The remaining project area includes White Street, and a section on the bottom of West Main Street. Rhoades said hopefully this is complete before the waterline project gets to that side of town.
On the waterline project, Terra Works is out of water pipe. Rhoades said the company is continuing to work by going back to hook up taps.
“They’re waiting until they get more pipe and they haven’t heard anything from their provider…They’ve got a lot of work to do and hopefully before they get all their taps hooked up to where they’re at they can still keep going,” Rhoades said.
Allegheny Contracting is working for National Fuel putting the new main on Richards Street. This project is expected to take another four weeks “if they keep having the problems they have.” A section of this project will also go down High Street.
Councilman David Taylor asked about the patching being done by the gas company. He asked what the longterm repair would be once the project was done.
Rhoades said it “will be a while until these get fixed” but said the cold patch used for temporary fixes will be dug back out and hot mix and base put back in and blacktopped on Madison and other side streets.
For the section on Main Street, it will be milled down and the whole parking area will be redone. He said this is also why the crosswalks haven’t been fully repainted yet.
“I think Terra Works does a pretty good job for a temporary patch. They try to use hot mix where they can but they’ve got to go back and dig it anyway and to put the taps in,” Rhoades said.
The borough also approved the resigning of the Jenks/Valley Street snow agreement with the state. This is typically signed every five years.
“This is a standard agreement that we sign with them, and this is the state paying the borough to maintain Jenks and Valley streets because that’s technically a state road,” said Borough Manager Dana Rooney.
Main Street and pool grant
Taylor later updated the council to the progress on the community pool and Main Street revitalization grant. He said the committee had two meetings with MKSK, the landscape architect and urban planner for the master plan.
He said there was a meeting from 2 to 6 p.m. with good turnout and discussion. The next phase will be for MKSK to return, likely in September for a public meeting to discuss both of the projects in a public forum.
“So, this project, it’s moving along well,” Taylor said.