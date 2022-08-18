BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council received an update about the many projects going on from Public Works Foreman Jonathan Rhoades on Tuesday, sharing some longer-than-anticipated timelines.

The borough crew is currently working on the Fetzer Street project the borough received a grant for. The crew is also finishing up mowing the flood control area, and is considering dredging “as long as weather allows.”

