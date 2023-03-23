MARIENVILLE — Pre-K and kindergarten registration will be held at East Forest on Thursday, March 30, from 3 to 5 p.m. Parents are asked to call the school (814-927-6688) before March 28 to register a time slot.
Pre-K and kindergarten registration will be held at West Forest on Wednesday, March 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. Parents are asked to call the school (814-755-4491) before March 27 to schedule a registration slot.
Children who already attend Pre-K in Forest Area will be transferred to kindergarten through their current program. Parents of children registering for kindergarten who are not currently enrolled in the Forest Area School District will need to call the school to register.
Registration requirements
- Children must be 4 years old by August 29, 2023 to enter Pre-K.
- Children must be 5 years old by August 29, 2023 to enter kindergarten, unless they will complete Pre-K in the 2022-2023 school year.
- Children must reside in Forest County, President Township in Venango County or Millstone Township in Elk County.
Documents needed for registration
Parents or guardians must take a birth certificate, immunization records, proof of residency and proof of income (W2, pay stub, etc.) on their scheduled school visit. During this time, parents will fill out paperwork. Please take your child, to complete basic screenings, meet the teacher/principal and take a tour of the classroom. Expect to be at the school approximately an hour to complete your child’s registration.