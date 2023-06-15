STRATTANVILLE — Forty-four students graduated in the annual Clarion-Limestone High School commencement ceremony held outdoors on June 7 at the high school sports complex.
Future plans for the graduating seniors included continuing their education at colleges and trade schools, entering the workforce, enlisting in the U.S Marines and more. A few were still undecided about future plans.
Valedictorian Jocelyn Henry and salutatorian Kendall Dunn celebrated their longtime friendship and competition for school honors.
Henry is the daughter of Mike and Robin Henry. Her future plans are to attend Chatham University to major in exercise science in the doctorate physical therapy track.
“This moment right here is a huge success in all of our lives. From this point on, we’ll have billions of moments of success, whether they’re large or small,” said Henry. “As we leave tonight, I hope that we all go from here, remembering all the things that we’ve learned academically and socially, and take this into the next chapter of our lives. It’s now our turn to redefine a success. Congratulations, Class of 2023. I hope you’ll find your definitions of success and live it to the fullest.”
Dunn is the daughter of Craig and Laura Dunn. She plans are to attend the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford to major in pre-professional studies with a minor in pre-physical therapy. Kendall also plans to continue her volleyball career at the collegiate level.
“I hope that the friends and memories we have made throughout our years will be one to remember all too well,” she said. “Sometimes I wish that we would never grow up because most of us have been together since kindergarten. I know our class isn’t the closest, but it’s still bittersweet seeing us receive our diplomas because we all grew up together. When we go our separate ways, some of us will start our new journey in August, while others will continue their journey through the workforce.”
Jess Quinn was the keynote speaker and is a 1990 Clarion-Limestone graduate. He was hired by the Clarion Area School District in 1999 and has taught Title reading/math, fourth grade, fifth grade, and is currently teaching sixth grade. In addition to broadcasting basketball games he has become a published author. His first book, “Before Becoming a Man,” was published in 2019, and a second book, “Before the Break of Dawn,” is currently being published.
“As you take your next step, as you decide to write the next chapter in your books,” Quinn told the Class of 2023, “remember three things. Remember to thank those who helped you along the way. Even the tough ones, people that were tough ones, they expect a lot of you and they’re always in your corner. Number two, never let anybody tell you (that) you are not good enough. And number three, if you set out in life to impact, positively impact people’s lives, you will be successful.”
In addition to the awarding of diplomas by Principal Rob Sintobin and Superintendent Brian Weible, junior class officers Nick Aaron and Lilly Mahle offered a greeting, the Clarion-Limestone Choir directed by Jody Hattrick offered a musical selection, Bracey Goheen gave the senior officer speech and Weible gave closing remarks.