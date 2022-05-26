BROOKVILLE — The traditional Memorial Day service will be held in the Jefferson County Courthouse starting at 11 a.m. The guest speaker will be Frank Bartley.
Bartley is a Brookville native who served in the U.S. Army. He served in Germany in the artillery. A former educator he is currently a self-employed businessman.
Bill Littlefield, (U.S. Army), Commander of The American Legion Post 102, will offer opening comments.
Pastor Alex McConnell, (Captain, U.S.A.F.) will offer the invocation and benediction.
Rebekka Askey will sing the National Anthem and “America the Beautiful.”
The Brookville Honor Guard will provide “Taps” and a rifle salute.
The Brookville Honor Guard will also visit North Fork Heights at noon.
The Honor Guard will hold a service at the Brookville Cemetery at 2 p.m. to honor the Civil War dead. Steve Ent (U.S.N.) will provide comments about Brookville’s Civil War dead. The event will be held at the Civil War monument.
The Honor Guard will also provide the rifle salute at the annual ceremony at the Summerville Veteran’s Memorial at 3 p.m.