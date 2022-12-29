PUNXSUTAWNEY — Clarion and Jefferson County taxpayers earning $60,000 or less may qualify for Free VITA income tax preparation.
Appointment scheduling begins January 9, 2023 with tax preparation appointments starting February 6, 2023.
Please call Community Action Inc. at 814-226-4785 x 107 to leave your name and phone number. A worker will call back to schedule an appointment; please only call once. Signup sheets are also available at the Brockwayville Depot, the Heritage House, and The Foundry Seniors Centers in Jefferson County; please do not call the centers.