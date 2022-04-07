BROOKVILLE — A local family is teaming up with the Frosty Freeze to honor their father by offering free ice cream cones on Saturday, now called “Fran Siegel Day.”
Fran Siegel was born and raised in Brookville, raising his three children there with his wife Suvillia “Mazie” Schrecengost. After she died, the family started looking for ways to get Siegel out of the house, and ice cream was always a sure bet for them, according to his daughter Veronica Condron
“We did a lot as a family then my mother passed away unexpectedly in 2015 and she was the one who was always organizing and planning things,” Condron said. “When she passed away, he became more of a stay at home guy, and one thing we could always do was get him to go out for ice cream when we came to visit.”
Siegel died on Christmas Eve 2020, during the pandemic, so the family was unable to have a full wake for him. Condron’s brother, Robert Siegel, came up with the free ice cream cones idea as a way for the family to honor Fran Siegel now.
Not only did Siegel go out with his three children, Condron, Robert Siegel, and Adam Siegel, but their children, cousins, and brother-in-law’s family would often gather as well.
“He would sit on one of the glider rockers off to the side while the kids all laughed and carried on,” Condron said. “It was just more than the ice cream. My dad was a simple guy.”
During these family outings, Siegel became known at the Frosty Freeze for “kickin’ the bucket” pretty often, a tradition started by Frosty Freeze owner Ben Carrier.
“With every empty bucket there was always some ice cream that could be cleaned up and enjoyed but it quickly became too much for us to keep up with. ‘Kickin’ the Bucket’ was born and has become a popular event here and for good reason,” Carrier said.
Along with sharing this tradition with his customers, he also started handing out “kick the bucket” pins for those who finished off a bucket. Carrier said Siegel earned the title of “Bucket Kickin’ King” collecting a lifetime count of 16 kicked buckets.
Rather than just discard the empty bucket, Siegel would take it home and label it with who he was with, the date, and what was going on that day.
“Fran’s collection of kicked buckets moved us because he ‘got it.’ Great memories are meaningful and he made the most of each one.” Carrier said.
Condron said Siegel was a truck driver for more than 50 years, often being gone from Sunday afternoons to Friday nights. Carrier said he believes Siegel had a “special appreciation” for quality time with family in part because of his profession, and all his time spent on the road.
“Being on the road can be harsh and is made worse by missing out on regular family time and special events. So to me, where others may take visiting with family for granted, I feel Fran was relishing in these moments and he used the buckets as symbols or souvenirs of the trip,” Carrier said.
Condron said one of her dad’s favorite holidays was April Fool’s Day, which is why the family was hoping for a day in early April to celebrate him.
The first 300 one-scoop ice cream cones will be free on Saturday, courtesy of the Siegel family in honor of Fran.
“The Freeze is one place where people can socialize and meet others face to face over a treat of some kind, slow down and ‘just be,’” Carrier said. “Memories don’t make themselves and Fran, in his own way, was perhaps making up for lost time and made as many good memories as he could with his favorite people. The Freeze was just the stage and if I’m right about that, this was way more than ice cream to him. The Freeze doesn’t have a fancy mission statement, but I feel we should allow Fran’s story to do the talking…”
Siegel’s family felt that keeping the celebration close to Brookville made the most sense, and are really grateful for Carrier and the Frosty Freeze partnering with them for this. Carrier said there was no question when the family reached out about having a day to honor Siegel at the Freeze. He called it a “meaningful story,” and said he’s touched to be a part of it.