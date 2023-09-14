CLARION – The Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA) recently introduced a new grant program, the Creative Sector Flex Fund (CSFF), for the 2023-2024 grant year.
The CSFF is designed to address the changing needs of dynamic Pennsylvania arts organizations with average annual revenue between $10,000 and $200,000.
This grant program incorporates the current needs of the field by offering grantees the flexibility to use $5,000 grants in ways that ensure the most significant impact on their organizations and communities.
Eligible uses of funds are flexible, including the support of applicants’ administrative, programmatic and project-related expenses.
Creative Sector Flex Fund Grants are funded by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA), a state agency under the Office of the Governor, and administered regionally by the Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts (PPA), PCA’s statewide network of re-granting partners. United Way of Clarion County was selected as the PPA for Region 13, which includes Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties.
The deadline to apply for Creative Sector Flex Funds in Region 13 is Oct. 15. The guidelines and application are available at UWClarionCo.org
For more information, call (814) 226-8760 or email info@uwclarionco.org.