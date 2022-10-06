BROOKVILLE — The opportunity to throw a pie in the face of a teacher or principal is one of the rewards for good behavior now being offered at Hickory Grove Elementary School.
Recently opened at the school was a new school store, where students can buy school supplies, snack, Raiders clothing items and more. The money used to purchase these items is “Collins Cash,” awarded by staff members to students as a reward for positive behavior. The bills range from $1 to $20, and carry the picture of principal Andy Collins.
“This gives students an opportunity to work hard and also to get a reward for their hard work,” Collins said.
Students are able to visit the store once a week, spending the Collins Cash they have earned. The store is open during the school activities period, with each grade level being assigned a shopping day. Members of the store’s Student Council manage the store and run the cash register, which was donated to the school.
Students can buy school supplies, such as a wooden pencil for $15 or an eraser for $5, or larger items, such as a pencil case for $30, small toys for $60 or an Ooze Lab for $80. An assortment of snacks are also available. Clothing items have higher price tags, such as a Raiders T-shirt for $200 or a spirit towel for $85.
Collins said some of the students “are saving their ‘money’ to buy a ticket from the Experience Board.” Among the experiences students can buy are throwing a pie at a teacher or principal. The cost of that ticket is $400. “We have a program four times a year when students receive awards and we talk about good behavior; that would be a time for throwing the pies,” he said. The next assembly will be this month, “But I don’t know if we have any of those yet.”
Other experiences are being first in line for lunch, $100; a free swimming pool party, $250; and the opportunity to give the morning announcements, $100. More than a dozen experiences are available, starting at $25, with the pie-throwing opportunity being the most expensive.
The store is part of a PBIS (Positive Behavior Intervention Support) program “that schools put in place,” Collins said. “You can do all kinds of different things with it.”