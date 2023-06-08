BROOKVILLE — A Greenville man is facing alleged felony charges for using a pry bar to steal from Parker’s Indian Trading Post, and being linked to other attempted burglaries in the area.
Marienville based state police filed charges against Daniel Paul Strausser, 33, of Greenville, including burglary and criminal attempt, burglary –second degree felonies; three counts of criminal mischief –second degree misdemeanors; and theft by unlawful taking –first degree misdemeanor.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, between March 6 and 7 Strausser used a pry bar to enter Parker’s Indian Trading Post and steal a safe containing $1,000 in cash, with a total estimated value of $1,350. Strausser also caused damage to the front door and cash register with the pry bar, estimated at $600.
During this same time frame, Strausser allegedly attempted to gain access to Macbeth’s Country Store using a pry bar and caused damage to a glass door with a metal frame estimated at $2,500.
Strausser also allegedly caused damage to a wooden money box and a master lock which was located on a wood stand, directly across the road from Parker’s Indian Trading Post with a total estimated damage of $25 belonging to an individual.
It was discovered that on the same night/morning several other burglaries were committed with the same circumstances in the same area. Strausser was seen on surveillance footage at MacBeth’s prying the door, attempting to gain access.
In the same video, a small SUV is parked facing south along SR 36 after shutting off its headlights. This vehicle was noted as a Chevy Trax and connected to a PA registration. This same vehicle was linked to several other attempted burglaries through surveillance footage.
According to police, one man is seen exiting the driver side and walking across the street toward the front of the door. Police reported this vehicle matches the description of a vehicle connected to numerous other recent burglaries in this area.
The vehicle was found to belong to Strausser’s girlfriend, and a consent search was conducted on the car. A suitcase belonging to Strausser was found, and a search warrant was executed revealing clothing matching those worn by the burglar in surveillance videos, according to the affidavit.
A search warrant was also executed on Strausser’s family’s camp in the area, and it was confirmed by neighbors that he was staying at the camp. His girlfriend also provided stolen property which was given to her by Strausser.
Police interviewed Strausser, and he allegedly admitted to committing the burglary, among others, in the area. He said he needed money for his attorney for a previous, unrelated offense.
Strausser has a preliminary hearing on July 13 with Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak.