BROOKVILLE — Eighteen-year-old Claire Haines of Brookville was named the 2022 Jefferson County Fair Queen during the pageant held Sunday afternoon at the fairgrounds.

Queen Claire is the daughter of Aaron and Sara Haines, of Brookville. A 2022 graduate of Brookville Area High School, she will attend Liberty University to major in integrated communications and minor in women’s ministry.

