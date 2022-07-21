BROOKVILLE — Eighteen-year-old Claire Haines of Brookville was named the 2022 Jefferson County Fair Queen during the pageant held Sunday afternoon at the fairgrounds.
Queen Claire is the daughter of Aaron and Sara Haines, of Brookville. A 2022 graduate of Brookville Area High School, she will attend Liberty University to major in integrated communications and minor in women’s ministry.
As fair queen she will receive a $1,000 college scholarship. She was also the winner of the queen’s speech. She was the 2014 Jefferson County Fair Princess and the 2019 Jefferson County Fair Junior Queen.
Named Fair Queen alternate was Brianna Barnett, the 19-year-old daughter of Kenneth and Susan Barnett, of Brookville. She is a sophomore at Clarion University, where she is majoring in secondary education social studies.
She will receive a $750 college scholarship. The winner of this year’s queen’s essay contest, she was the 2015 Jefferson County Fair Junior Queen and first runner-up in the 2019 queen contest.
Other contestants in the queen contest were Ava Orcutt, 16-year-old daughter of Tim and Jill Orcutt, of Corsica, and Tayler Rafferty, 18-year-old daughter of Gregg and Beth Rafferty, of Brookville.
Rafferty was the People’s Choice award winner in the queen category. She was named alternate queen 2021. Orcutt was the 2016 fair princess and the 2018 junior queen.
Selected to be the 2022 Jefferson County Fair Junior Queen was Nora O’Donnell, the 12-year-old daughter of Jarrett and Molly O’Donnell, of Brookville. She attends DuBois Central Catholic School, where she will be in seventh grade.
First runner-up was Carlee Lindemuth, who also won the People’s Choice Award. An eighth-grader at Brookville Area High School, she is the 13-year-old daughter of Shawn and Alex Lindemuth, of Brookville.
Second runner-up was Emma Wilson, the 14-year-old daughter of Jamie Wilson, of Sigel. Emma is a freshman at Brookville Area High School.
Also competing was Josi Buzzard, winner of the junior queen essay contest. She is the daughter of Matt and Laurie Buzzard and will be in the ninth grade at Brookville Area High School.
The 2022 Jefferson County Fair Princess and winner of the People’s Choice Award is Elena Plyer. The 8-year-old daughter of Mark and Heidi Plyler, she will be a second-grader at Punxsutawney Christian School.
First runner-up is Natalie Burdge, 10-year-old daughter of Patricia Burdge of Brookville. She is in fifth-grade at CCA Cyber School.
Also competing was 10-year-old Melanie Mignogna, second runner-up, and 6-year-old Penelope Mignogna, daughters of Chris and Amanda Mignogna, of Brookville. Melanie will be in fifth grade at Hickory Grove Elementary School and Penelope will be in third grade at Hickory Grove.
Members of the royal court will be participating in many of the events at this week’s fair. The new queen, junior queen and princess will also represent the fair at county events throughout the year.
Serving as escorts during the pageant were John Park and fair board members Wayne Jackson and Mitch Minich. Kati Steele, Jefferson County Fair Queen in 2013, served as master of ceremonies.