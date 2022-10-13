BROOKVILLE — Three special events to get local residents ready for Halloween will be held in Brookville.
Night of the Living Dead
The Jefferson County Historical Society will host a showing of the Halloween classing, “Night of the Living Dead” Thursday, October 20 at the Moonlite Drive-In.
Night of the Living Dead is “the first modern zombie film and a touchstone in the development of the horror genre,” Kat Lyons, operations director, said. “The story follows seven people who are trapped in a rural farmhouse in western Pennsylvania, which is under assault by an ever-growing group of cannibalistic zombies (ghouls who won’t stay dead).”
Lyons said, “The film’s explicit violence and gore was considered groundbreaking and unprecedented at the time, leading to widespread controversy and negative reviews upon its initial release. However, It garnered a cult following and acclaim among critics, and has appeared on lists of the greatest films ever made. In 1999, the film was deemed ‘culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant’ by the Library of Congress and selected for preservation in the National Film Registry.”
The film was shown in Brookville’s Columbia Theatre in 2013, when the history center also held a “best zombie” contest.
The drive-in is located on Route 322, just west of Brookville. The box office will open at 5 p.m. with the movie starting at 6:30 p.m. Admission is by donation, to support the Jefferson County History Center.
Missing in the Wilds
St. Marys author James Baumgratz will signing copies of his newestbook, “Missing in the Pennsylvania Wilds,” during a special discussion to be held Sunday, October 23 at the Watershed Journal on Main Street, Brookville.
The book focuses on “the missing and the many unidentified bodies found over the years in the Pennsylvania Wilds. Baumgratz said the book “includes some truly mysterious disappearance of people who vanished without a trace.”
Readers can learn about an 85-year-old hunter who was last seen in Potter County in the 1960s while sitting on a stump, waiting for the return of his hunting partners. No trace has ever been found of the man who disappeared on Halloween Eve.
Another story tells of the man who entered the Hyde Hotel in Ridgway in 1930 and was never seen again, despite his son and son-in-law waiting in a car outside.
True cases from he 1850s until the present day are included from all corners of the Pennsylvania Wilds.
Books are available at the Jefferson County History Center, Fusion Cafe and The Watershed Journal, as well as amazon.com and pawildsmurder.com.
Everyone is welcome to attend these special events.
Eerie Tales
The Jefferson County History Center is bringing back the popular “Eerie Tales” event Saturday, October 29, at 6 p.m. Meet at the Jefferson County History Center at 172-176 Main St. for the two-hour tour.
Jefferson County History Center guides will take you on a thrilling historical-based walking tour about some of the little known strange but true eerie happenings in Brookville. The tour progresses from d’Argy’s Funeral Home to four other venues throughout the town, including the History Center, and ends at the Columbia Theatre. Some of the tales are mysterious and spooky, others are based on Brookville’s own legendary figures.
Light refreshments will be served at the History Center.
A limited number of tickets, $10 each, are available now by calling 814-849-0077, visiting the History Center at 172-176 Main St., Brookville or jchconline.org.