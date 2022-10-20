BROOKVILLE — Three special events to get local residents ready for Halloween will be held in Brookville.
Night of the Living Dead
The Jefferson County Historical Society will host a showing of the Halloween classing, “Night of the Living Dead” Thursday, October 20 (tonight) at the Moonlite Drive-In.
The drive-in is located on Route 322, just west of Brookville. The box office will open at 5 p.m. with the movie starting at 6:30 p.m. Admission is by donation, to support the Jefferson County History Center.
Missing in the Wilds
St. Marys author James Baumgratz will signing copies of his newestbook, “Missing in the Pennsylvania Wilds,” during a special discussion to be held Sunday, October 23, at the Watershed Journal on Main Street, Brookville.
The book focuses on “the missing and the many unidentified bodies found over the years in the Pennsylvania Wilds. Baumgratz said the book “includes some truly mysterious disappearance of people who vanished without a trace.”
Books are available at the Jefferson County History Center, Fusion Cafe and The Watershed Journal, as well as amazon.com and pawildsmurder.com.
Everyone is welcome to attend these special events.
Eerie Tales
The Jefferson County History Center is bringing back the popular “Eerie Tales” event Saturday, October 29, at 6 p.m. Meet at the Jefferson County History Center at 172-176 Main St. for the two-hour tour.
Light refreshments will be served at the History Center.
A limited number of tickets, $10 each, are available now by calling 814-849-0077, visiting the History Center at 172-176 Main St., Brookville or jchconline.org.
Halloween parade
The annual Halloween parade will be held Monday, October 31, beginning at the YMCA at 5:30 p.m. The parade will end at the firehall on Madison Avenue, where treats will be provided.
Trick-or-treating in Brookville will be from 6 to 8 p.m., with EMS, fire and police on the streets to ensure the safety of children.