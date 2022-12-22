BROOKVILLE – Brookville Area High School is just like every other school, which means that students are sneaking drugs and paraphernalia into the school.
Ruthanne Barbazzeni, high school principal, told a group of parents last week that “we have had some things happen in our community and our school that as a parent I would want to know what I could do to help support my children so they” would be safe.
The parents were attending a community awareness program sponsored by the school district, the Attorney General’s office and Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission. Earlier in the day an assembly was held for students in grades seven through nine, “so we could share with them some information about making good choices,” she said.
“Sometimes they just don’t get it. They think they are invincible and nothing is ever going to affect them. Sometimes taking it away from ‘I’ helps them to recognize there is more than just them involved in a situation,” she said.
Barbazzeni told the parents, “We are not different than other school districts; they deal with the same thing we are dealing with and will continue to deal with to help our students become safer.
Drugs easily available
Guest speaker Alan McGill, who is an agent for the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office, talked about emerging drug trends, focusing on dangerous drugs and deadly combinations. “The drug problem hasn’t gotten any better; if anything, it has gotten worse,” he said.
“Prevention is one of the best tools we have,” McGill said. “It isn’t just about controlled substances. It’s also about over-the-counter drugs and medications that require a prescription. There are also chemicals they are ingesting; these aren’t even considered a drug.”
He said “we had over 108,000 overdose deaths in 2021, and of those, 70 percent are fentanyl related.” He said there are more than 38 million people in the United States with substance abuse disorders. “That’s a lot of folks that are suffering with addictions.”
McGill said agents are now finding “a lot of new issues that we didn’t have when I started drug work. Now dealers sell a little bit of everything” as users want “to find ways to supplement their needs to avoid withdrawal symptoms. Dealers don’t care about their customers; they care about the money.”
One of the substitutes users ingest is bug spray. “These are not things that they want. These are things that they do so they can get around the law, so they can still get the same effect,” McGill said. He said as doctors have started prescribing less medications, users have to find other ways to get the same euphoric feelings.
McGill said one of the problems, which is also common among students, is that drugs are now available for home delivery. “The internet has made it possible to get what they want without leaving home,” he said. “A lot of people think marijuana is safe. I can tell you it is highly concentrated now and is very risky.”
He also talked briefly about “the clever ways drug users have found to make paraphernalia.” Using a slide presentation, he showed how the barrels of ink pens and even apples can easily become drug paraphernalia.
The internet, he said, also has readily-available recipes that can result in deadly drug combinations. “These recipes are easy to make using common household items,” he said.
McGill said drugs are used in a variety of ways. “They crush, snort and inject. It passes through the brain faster when you snort it, so it will give you a much better high.”
He said higher drug use can be related “to three things we didn’t have before. We have the interstate transportation system, home delivery and the internet. They don’t even have to drive; they can get it delivered right to their house. Who gets suspicious about Amazon and UPS showing up?” He related an incident where a 16-year-old boy, even though closely watched by his parents, sneaked out of bed at night to purchase drugs via the internet, with results that took his life. McGill said “fake products are being sold every day. Ninety-six percent of online pharmacies are fake” and many dealers “don’t know what they are doing. When you buy something on the street, you really don’t know what’s in it. The more you take, the more you need. But one pill can kill you.”
Heroin and cocaine are not as popular as they used to be; fentanyl is now the favored drug, with more than 2,400 fentanyl-related products available. One form of the drug, ohmefentanyl, “is 126 times more potent than fentanyl,” he said. “One ounce is enough to kill 175 million people.”
McGill also talked about crystal meth, which is “unbelievably cheap. Cartels are flooding the market with crystal meth, because they know how addictive it is.
“I don’t have any easy answers,” McGill said. “We need to have more prevention, more foundation because there is no area that doesn’t have a drug problem.”
McGill applauded the parents who cared enough “to come out. You should be proud of yourselves.”
Help available
Melissa Martino from the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission, located in DuBois, said, “We are your local resource. Some of the services they provide are Narcan, case management, referrals, parent education and prevention programs in the schools and organizations.
Concluding the program, Barbazzeni said, “It’s scary. All of those things he talked about are here.” She urged parents “to check your (children’s) phones and electronic devices. You need to know how easy it is for them to manipulate what they are doing on their devices. Things that we have been facing the last couple of weeks have been delivered through the mail. They think they are getting nicotine and it’s no big deal. But they don’t know what is in that nicotine. They don’t understand the level of nicotine they are getting or if it is laced with fentanyl or something else. It is a big deal and it has caused major medical reactions that we’ve had to deal with in the last couple weeks, here in this building. So it’s here. It’s scary to watch a student going through withdrawal. It’s scary to have to make the phone call. It’s scary.”
Barbazzeni showed a basket of items which are used as drug paraphernalia, “devices that I have collected, not from adults, but some of them from seventh and eighth graders. We have a drug dog that comes in to the building to search the building. He searches lockers and now he searches for devices. If there is THC on the device, he will hit on the device. I’ve had the drug dog hit on devices that I have collected in this building.” Some of the items included a flash drive, a lighter and pens. “They hide them anywhere, even on their bodies,” she said.
“Get in touch with your kids. Check their rooms, their backpacks, their pockets. I am telling you, there is going to be a day when it’s laced with something and you won’t be able to save them,” she said.