BROOKVILLE — The Brookville American Legion Post 102 recently presented to Harry W. Eshbaugh with a certificate for 75 years with the legion.
The certificate was sent to the Brookville legion by the National American Legion headquarters in Indianapolis, Indiana to be presented to Eshbaugh. The certificate is for his 75 years of continuous membership in the American Legion.
Post Commander Bill Littlefield said 75 years is a long time, as he only has 47 himself.
“It’s inspiring for the members of the American Legion to honor one of our comrades for his longevity with the legion. It’s an honor to make this presentation,” Littlefield said.
Eshbaugh, 97, lives in summerville and encourages all younger veterans to join the legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars if they are eligible.
Eshbaugh enlisted with the U.S. Army Corps during World War II with hopes of becoming a pilot. For Eshbaugh, his dream of becoming a pilot did not come true as positions during World War II were already filled. He transferred to become a navigator.
He trained as a B-29 bomber flight engineer, and was in the midste fo formin a unit to head to the Pacific when Japan surrendered in September, 1945. While this brought an end to WWII, it did not end Eshbaugh’s military career, which would last 41 years and 13 days.
During his time serving, the Air Corps transitioned from being a part of the Army to its own stand-alone branch of the military.
He was commissioned in the Active Air Corps Reserve, where he and many others from the area continued their duty as part of a flight which met regularly in DuBois.
The same year President Harry S. Truman signed the National Security Act of 1947, naming the Air Force as a separate branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, Eshbaugh chose to enlist in the American Legion.
Eshbaugh’s military career ended when he turned 60, retiring as a Major in the U.S. Air Force (retired) Reserve.