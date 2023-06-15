BROOKVILLE — Leading others to a personal relationship with Jesus Christ by example is the mission of Pastor Dan Reed and the Harvest Mill Church in Brookville.
The church was opened in Brookville in November 2021. Harvest Mill Church is part of the United Brethren (U.B.) in Christ denomination.
“My wife and I were part of a U.B. church in Toledo, Ohio, and we felt called to start a church,” Reed said. “We prayed about where to go. We are both from western Pa. and after praying about it we decided to settle in Brookville.”
They moved to Brookville in June 2021 and “started talking to people about our vision of what a new church could look like,” he said.
A few months later, in November, “we started meeting at the old Reed Milling building, where the Plyler’s AYS office is.” In just a short time “we started to outgrow that space and began praying for somewhere else.” In June 2022 Reed approached the Brookville school board about using the cafeteria and some classrooms for their services. “They graciously agreed and we are very excited about that and thankful for our relationship with the school,” he said.
Reed said the vision of his church is based on Jesus’ words in John 20:21: “As my Father has sent me, even so I am sending I you.” Harvest Mill Church has a three-fold mission:
- Knowing God. “We teach being a disciple of Jesus Christ. We really value practicing the way of Jesus in all of life.”
- Incarnational mission. “Jesus put on flesh. If that is how Jesus was sent to earth, then that is how God wants to send His people. Jesus went to where the people were. We want to live our lives in a way that will help people see what Christ is like and see the gospel lived out in everyday,” he said.
- Extended family. “We want to love one another, be real with one another, live live like an extended family.”
“The reason we are planting a church is out of John 20:21. We want every Christian to be equipped to go and share the gospel and to live a life that people will help lead others to Jesus. It is also for people who don’t yet know Christ,” Reed said.
Harvest Mill Church holds a Sunday gathering at 10:30 a.m. in the Brookville High School cafeteria. “We have kids ministry for infants to sixth grade, and our K-6 children learn the story of the Bible through Gospel Project for Kids,” Reed said.
After every Sunday gathering a potluck meal is shared “to build relationships. Everyone is welcome to stay,” he said.
Reed is originally from Knox, and this past year has been a substitute teacher in the Brookville School District. He also serves as a coach for junior high track.
His wife, Heidi, is from New Bethlehem. She is a pre-school teacher at the Brookville YMCA.
They are the parents of four daughters.
“We really want to love Brookville well, love our community and be a blessing to the community in any way that we can,” he said.
For more information about Harvest Mill Church, contact Pastor Reed at dareed13@gmail.com, visit harvestmill.org or follow the church on Facebook.