BROOKVILLE — Two years ago, the Board of Directors of Historic Brookville Inc. voted to set aside $20,000 of the organization’s own funds to support grants for facade improvements within the Main Street portion of the Brookville Historic District. Grants were made available up to $2,000 per project, with a 50% cash match required. Since that time, grants have been made to support a variety of projects including exterior painting, signage, and awning installation.
Last March, the Board of Directors of HBI voted to close the grant application period, since the $20,000 had already been committed.
HBI board president, Kathy Lynch, noted that the organization was extremely pleased with the results of this modest grant program. “HBI was established in 1982 and grants such as these are precisely the sort of endeavor that the organization stands for,” she noted. “HBI initially oversaw the Main Street Project, and since that date has been active in promoting historic preservation, improvements, and sensitive development throughout the Brookville Historic District, an area that was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1984.
“As many know, HBI was a strong advocate for the installation of period-appropriate street lighting along Main Street, founded and for many years operated the Victorian Christmas Celebration, sponsored programs at Marlin’s Opera House, manages a Farmers Market in association with CREATE Brookville, and more recently acquired and oversaw the development of fabulously successful Historic Brookville Town Square.”
In a statement from the organization, it was noted that over the past 30 years, HBI and the Brookville Main Street project have been the recipient of a variety of awards, including recognition by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, the Pennsylvania Department of Community Affairs, the Governor’s Rural Economic Development Committee, and the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce. More recently, the Pennsylvania Downtown Center recognized Brookville‘s Main Street Project as having had the longest sustained economic benefit of such an undertaking in the entire Commonwealth.
HBI’s current efforts include providing nearly $20,000 in matching funds for a grant received by the Borough of Brookville to develop a Master Site Plan for the streetscape of Main Street between White Street and Franklin Ave.
Lynch also noted, “the HBI Board of Directors would’ve been more than happy to provide additional funding for a façade grant program, but our financial commitment to the Main Street Master Site Plan has to take precedence for now.”
As a postscript, Lynch noted that the HBI Board of Directors is currently seeking individuals who would be interested in serving on the Board, which meets once a month to coordinate the organization’s activities. Letters of interest should be sent to HBI, P. O. Box 462, Brookville.