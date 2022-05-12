BROOKVILLE — Recent heavy rains in the area are causing concern for the Jefferson County Fair Authority. The parking area at the front of the fairgrounds, which is also used by youth soccer teams, have become too soggy to use.
At its monthly meeting last week, the authority members talked about possible solutions for parking for this week’s Renegade Monster Truck Tour on Saturday if the parking lot is still too wet to use.
Jeff McMaster, chairman of the building and grounds committee, also said he is concerned about this year’s soccer season. The parking areas are used for practice and games by local teams. “The soccer fields are wet and there aren’t many kids around,” he said. “The soccer tournament scheduled for June 11 and 12 is definitely in jeopardy, because our regular season is in jeopardy. We are supposed to start regular games this weekend (May 7); we’ve already canceled those. If we do our normal schedule, that puts us clear to the end of June, and I don’t want to do that. Soccer is a mess.”
He also reported on the waterline improvement project. “Costs are up 30 to 35 percent over what we originally thought it would be, but we have decided to move forward. If we wait, supply chain and labor chain and whatever else you can think of is obviously going to keep going up. We will begin the bid process soon,” he said.
Various committees reported on preparations for the fair.
Toni Facchine, chairman of the concession vendor committee, reminds vendors that their contracts are due no later that June 1 if they want to secure a specific spot on the midway.
Katie Steele, a member of the queen’s committee, said applications for girls interested in entering this year’s royalty pageants are now available online. Applications are due July 1. The new fair queen, junior queen and princess will be selected Sunday, July 17.
Also available online is the premium book, which lists all rules, including changes from last year, for all exhibits to be entered in the fair.
The next regular meeting of the Jefferson County Fair Authority will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, in the conference room of the Conservation Center.