It has been a privilege to be one of the three people to serve you as Jefferson County Commissioner.
My dedication to serving the county is top priority each and every day. The day usually starts early and often will go well into the evening or at a meeting that requires a Commissioner to be present. I remember being asked this question many times when I first ran for Commissioner. “Will you be a full time Commissioner?” My answer was yes then and remains yes to this day. I have stayed active in events within the county through my entire time as Commissioner, not just election years.
I serve on multiple boards as part of my work for Jefferson County. Conservation District, Work Force Solutions, Farm Bureau, and Jefferson County Housing Authority to name a few. Working with these groups allow me to stay involved in day to day activities with those that serve the residents of this county.
I have been very fortunate to also be involved in spending time in the field with different groups of Veterans as a thank you for all the women and men that served this great nation. Every year the Veterans Affairs Office coordinates involvement with a very successful Pheasants Forever tribute to honor as many veterans as possible in a pheasant hung. My three springers –Daisy, Maggie, Annie and myself enjoy the time in the field with everyone.
Jefferson County as well as other rural counties have several issues that are being addressed. EMS and broadband seem to top the list. We have had multiple meetings with the organizations as well as Senators and State Representatives to hopefully bring some resolution to these needs. My plan will be to continue to work with the others to find solutions that fit the needs of our residents of Jefferson County.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve you, the citizens of Jefferson County.
I am asking for your support and your vote for another term as Commissioner.