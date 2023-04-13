BROOKVILLE — Fifth-grade students at Hickory Grove Elementary School have taken some time to send messages of hope and encouragement to people suffering from cancer.
Teacher Jill McLaughlin said the students recently partnered with Brookville graduate Tara Burns to “spread some joy.” Burns is a physician assistant at Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center at Banner Gateway Medical Center in Gilbert, Ariz.
Fifth-graders participated in the Joy Box Program. The purpose of the program, McLaughlin said, is “too provide joy to others, understand the importance of giving to those in need, and realize that a small gesture can make a large impact.”
They colored spring pictures, created cards and wrote messages of encouragement to be given to patient. Alayah Karr is sending a message that says, “You can have cancer or be a survivor, but that doesn’t define you. How you treat people and treat yourself is what really defines you! Keep fighting! You got this!”
The pictures and cards were mailed to Burns, who will give them to her patients.
Fifth-grader Owen Weaver, who was excited to participate in the project, said, “I think it will help cheer up the kids and patients who get the cards. It’s a nice idea to help spread joy! I hope that they get better!”