BROOKVILLE — Parents and students traveled back to a mysterious land when sixth-graders at Hickory Grove Elementary School took them to Narnia Friday morning.
The audience follows Lucy and her brothers and sister into a magical wardrobe, stepping with them into Narnia.
While in Narnia the Pevensie children meet Mr. Tumnus, the White Witch, talking beavers, dwarfs, Aslan and many others living in Narnia. They see the cruelty of the White Witch and the redemption provided by Aslan.
Edmund falls under the spell of the White Witch, who claims to be the queen of Narnia.
Knowing of the wickedness of the White Witch, to Edmund’s brother and sisters Father Christmas gives gifts to use in the future: a healing cordial to Lucy, a bow that does not miss and a horn that summons help to Susan; and a sword and shield to lead others in the battle ahead to Peter.
They are told their only hope in rescuing Edmund from the White Witch will come from Aslan, the true king of Narnia.
After defeating the White Witch in battle, Aslan crowns the Pevensies as kings and queens in Narnia: Queen Lucy, the Valiant; King Edmund, the Just; Queen Susan, the Gentle, and King Peter, the Magnificent. Crowning the children he fulfills an old prophecy: “When’s Adam’s flesh and Adam’s bone once again sits on the throne, the evil time is over and done.”
Years later, as adults, the Pevensies wonder if they will ever return to Narnia. Their old friend, the professor, reassures them, saying, “Once a king in Narnia, always a king in Narnia.”
The play was presented by each of the sixth-grade classes for their parents and classmates after reading “The Chronicles of Narnia” by C. S. Lewis.