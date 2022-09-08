Ebike
BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County History Center’s 4th Annual Family Bicycle Poker Run is a leisurely “Rails to Trails” seven mile ride from Brookville to Summerville along Redbank Creek. The ride will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18.

This has proven to be a popular fun ride for all ages and abilities and has been growing in numbers every year. Last year twice as many bicyclists participated as the first year.

