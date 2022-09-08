BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County History Center’s 4th Annual Family Bicycle Poker Run is a leisurely “Rails to Trails” seven mile ride from Brookville to Summerville along Redbank Creek. The ride will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18.
This has proven to be a popular fun ride for all ages and abilities and has been growing in numbers every year. Last year twice as many bicyclists participated as the first year.
Registration is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brookville Depot Street Spur Trailhead, Route 36 South, across from Giant Eagle. The fee for adults, age 18 and older, is $15, and for ages 6-17 is $5. “We strongly suggest pre-registering at jchconline.org to fast-track it through the registration line,” said Kat Lyons, JCHC Operations director. Participants can also register the day of the event at the trailhead.
Beginning with registration, adult bicyclists draw a card at five locations on the trail and pick their final card at end of the ride in Summerville. Best hand and worst hand wins prizes in the adult category. Kids participate in other trailside games where they can also win prizes for best and worst “hands.” Prizes will be announced and presented at the free picnic at the end of the ride.
“This year we are excited to raffle off an EBIKE,” Lyons said. She noted that participants can see “this awesome EBIKE” at the History Center. The drawing will be at the picnic in Summerville at the end of the ride. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20 and are available at the History Center at 172-176 Main St. Brookville or online at jchconline.org
JCHC provides free bottled water along the trail. Tents, tables and lots of food will be provided along with a free shuttle service to return riders to Brookville.
Anyone wishing to volunteer to help out, or if an organization or business would like to be a sponsor or marketing partner of this event, contact JCHC at 814-849-0077 or klyons-jchc@windstream.net. All marketing partners and sponsors will be acknowledged on the event signage day of the event.