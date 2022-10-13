PUNXSUTAWNEY — During a recent community outreach event, members and friends of Chapter W of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.) collected an assortment of personal and household items needed by homeless individuals and families. Those items were then donated to the Homeless Services Project of Community Action, Inc. (CAI), which operates two homeless shelter locations in Jefferson County.
Items collected by the P.E.O. included: personal care, hygiene, and cleaning supplies; towels, bedding, pillows, and blankets; and sets of dishes, silverware, and pots/pans. Karen Burkett and Kathy Renne were two of P.E.O. members helping deliver the collected items and explained how holding this event not only aids homeless individuals; but also supports P.E.O.’s mission to educate, celebrate, and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations.
“We often think that homelessness is an urban issue but the problem is very real here in Jefferson County. Through their emergency shelters, Community Action provides much needed assistance. The members of P.E.O. Chapter W felt that this was a very worthwhile community project,” Burkett said.
Cheryl Craft, Homeless Services Coordinator at Community Action, Inc., applauded the P.E.O. members’ work to support and aid homeless needs throughout the area. Craft said, “In addition to providing temporary emergency shelter, CAI staff work individually with the homeless to help overcome employment barriers, access additional community services, and locate a permanent residence. CAI tries to look at the bigger picture and help the person not only meet the immediate concern; but also, to have a plan for the future and how to productively move forward to re-establish permanent housing and family security.”
Craft said, “Weare very thankful to P.E.O. Chapter W and their many donors for providing all these wonderful resources for our homeless families and shelters. They are helping with the immediate needs as well as everyday household items needed when finding a new residence. P.E.O.’s support also gives encouragement to those struggling with the many issues surrounding homelessness and empowers them with the knowledge strangers care and want to help.”
For more information about the P.E.O., please visit their website at www.peointernational.org.
Individuals facing homelessness or near homelessness may contact Community Action, Inc. at 1-800-648-3381 or via email at contact@jccap.org.