BROOKVILLE — The HomeTown Market recently held a fundraiser day for the Brookville Volunteer Fire Department as a thank you for their work when the store suffered a fire last year, raising $5,000 for the fire company.
“We would like to send thanks to HomeTown Market for the fundraiser they did for the fire company Wednesday April 6th, 2022. They gave us 10% of their sales for the day. For those that may not know, It has been just over a year ago when Hometown had a fire after taking new ownership and they wanted to show us their appreciation for saving the building that morning,” the Brookville Fire Company said on its Facebook page.
Management with McAneny Brothers Inc. presented the fire company officers with a check for $5,000 during the night of the department’s gun raffle.
“It was very special that they would do something like that to show their appreciation to us. It is just one example of how our community supports us,” Fire Chief Chris Henry said.
Bob Hasse, president of McAneny Brothers, Inc. who owns HomeTown Market also confirmed this.
“What we wanted to be able to do was somehow thank the fire dept and all the great volunteers for that service but at the same time acknowledging how important they are to the community,” Hasse said. “We just thought it was a great way to recognize those folks and all the while donate to the department.”
He said the department did a good job containing the fire and minimizing the damage. He said the store was fortunate the firefighters got there as fast as they did, as there was a volunteer in the parking lot who reported the fire.
He said the idea was to have an event at the store with normal sale items and alert the community they were going to donate part of the proceeds from that day.
“We had a really good turnout. It was a success for the borough, and it really sparked a sincere appreciation in the community,” Hasse said.
Chief Henry echoed this, giving his appreciation to the community.
“We are truly blessed to serve the people of this area,” Henry said.
He said the fire company has been making improvements to the fire house, which the money will help with.
So far, they have installed a diesel exhaust removal system and are having new flooring laid.
“It’s a great community, we’re very fortunate to have the business there and we feel the community has really embraced us,” Hasse said. “Prior it was a local family run business, and when things change like that it can be a little more difficult to get the community to embrace us because we’re more corporate, but we try to run them as a hometown and fit into the community and events like that always help.”
He said the company is planning to continue having similar events in all the areas they serve.