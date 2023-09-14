CLARION – State Rep. Donna Oberlander, R-Clarion, will lead a Human Trafficking Awareness event from 6 to 8 p.m. September 14 in Hart Chapel, PennWest Clarion campus.
Pennsylvania State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation will co-host.
Pennsylvania is ranked in the top 10 human trafficking states nationally, and rural areas are not immune. The local area’s proximity to Interstate 80 means that victims are literally in the area.
It’s estimated that human trafficking is a $150 billion industry with more than 40 million victims around the globe.
Human trafficking involves the use of force, fraud or coercion to exploit a person for profit. Trafficking victims are subjected to sexual exploitation, forced labor, or both. Awareness, understanding and increased efforts are essential to combating this crime.
Oberlander held a similar event in 2021.